This $19 Million Spanish-Style Florida Manse Sits on a Whopping 200 Acres. Now It Can Be Yours.

If you’ve been dreaming of owning a Spanish-style home without the hassle of actually uprooting to Spain, you might be in luck.

A massive Florida property that fits the bill is on the market for a cool $19 million, The Wall Street Journal reported recently, making it the most expensive house for sale in the area, according to the listing agent Kathryn Scheller. La Hacienda Del Cielo in Dade City, near Tampa, sits on a whopping 200 acres of land. As such, it comes equipped with a whole host of amenities that would give most resorts a run for their money.

Thomas and Jane Johnson bought the property in 2002 and spent about three years making it into their dream home. Within the hacienda’s 10,000 square feet are five bedrooms, multiple game rooms, and a great room and dining room divided by a 22-foot, double-sided stone fireplace. On the third floor, a cupola features a seating area perfect for reading or having a drink, Thomas told the WSJ. And throughout, wood finishes and colorful Spanish tiling lend the home a warm, cozy feel.

Outside, a screened-in lanai offers almost as much space as the house itself: The 9,000 square feet encompass a lagoon-style pool with waterfalls, a hot tub, a pergola, tropical landscaping, a koi pond, and an outdoor shower. Nearby, enclosed terraces contain an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, while a one-acre pond can be used for swimming or fishing.

Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find a two-story, cypress-sided barn that can be converted into a guesthouse or a home for horses. (There’s also a guest suite connected to the rest of the house by a covered walkway.) However, Thomas currently uses the barn to store his antique cars and memorabilia, so fellow auto lovers need not worry about garage space. Upstairs, there’s office space with a bathroom and another game area.

Dade City is mostly an agricultural area, meaning it’s “nice and rural and quiet,” Thomas told The Wall Street Journal. Certainly with this much land, you won’t need to worry about any neighbors complaining about the noise.

