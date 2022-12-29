Inside the Bonkers $19 Million Triplex Penthouse Atop NYC’s Historic Hampshire House

How much would you pay to own a piece of New York City history? If the answer is somewhere around $19 million, the penthouse at 150 Central Park South is up for grabs.

Perched atop the Hampshire House building on Billionaires’ Row, this 10,000-square-foot triplex is one of the most iconic residences in all of Manhattan—and construction has yet to begin. Rest assured all the hard work has been done for you. In fact, design plans for the opulent pad have already been approved and even won several awards, as reported by Forbes. When complete, the tower’s crown jewel will have four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a viewing gallery and four terraces totaling 1,125 square feet of outdoor space. Of course, picturesque views of the park are a given.

A triplex penthouse inside New York’s Hampshire House building just listed for $18.75 million. SPAN Architecture

Real-estate investor Arnon Katz originally bought the penthouse back in 2014, plus the rights to develop the two floors above it. He then called upon SPAN Architecture to fulfill his vision. Per the renderings, the three-story residence will feature expansive walls of glass, soaring 14-foot ceilings, massive skylights and large windows. The plans also capitalize on the prewar residence’s slanted structure, reminiscent of a cathedral and a result of the steeply pitched copper roof that the 1930s co-op is famous for.

Included in the 1,000-square-foot primary bedroom is a private terrace that overlooks Central Park. SPAN Architecture

Elsewhere, the eye-catching abode will come with a private elevator, a library and a study. Although, the pièce de résistance will be the 1,000-square-foot primary suite with its own Central Park-facing terrace, a dressing room, gym, sitting area and an office. Nearby, the primary bathroom will sport white marble paired with a rain shower.

“This unparalleled real estate offering presents an irreplicable chance to reside in one of the most unique trophy penthouses in the world,” notes the listing, which is held by Peggy Zabakolas of Nest Seekers International and HBO Max’s Selling the Hamptons, along with Tal Reznik and Shawn Elliott. All told, the Hampshire House triplex will cost you a cool $18.75 million.

