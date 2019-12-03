Home of the Week: The 20-Car ‘Garage Mahal,’ an Auto Collector’s Dream Home, Hits the Market

Champion wrestler, actor and consummate gearhead Bill Goldberg has just listed his 28-acre Southern California mountaintop estate for $3.2 million.

While the sprawling property’s main house checks all the right boxes for luxurious living—four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 4,600 square feet of space—it’s what’s close by that will have car lovers salivating in their engine bays.

For here is the famous Goldberg Garage Mahal, a self-contained 6,800-square-foot, custom-built garage with space to showcase at least 20 cars.

Goldberg, 52, designed and oversaw construction of the garage to house his own impressive car collection and provide a regular backdrop for his hit reality TV series Garage Mahals and Garage Dreams.

The garage is lavishly-equipped with car lifts, car-washing areas, custom flooring, display lighting and storage for spare parts.

And it doesn’t stop there. This spectacular man cave also comes with its own gym and guest suite with large bedroom and kitchen, while outside there’s a basketball half-court, pool, spa and fire pit.

“It really is the ultimate dream garage for anyone who loves collecting automobiles. It was designed and built by Goldberg to be his true ‘Garage Mahal,’” explains listing agent Richard Combs, of Hunter & Maddox Real Estate.

Interestingly, it seems Robb Report played a small part in Goldberg’s decision, back in 1999, to buy the property near the town of Bonsall, Calif., 40 miles north of downtown San Diego.

In a recent interview with the local San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, Goldberg explained that back in 1999 he was leafing through a copy of Robb Report and saw a story on the property, dubbed Eagle Mountain Estate. At the time he and his wife Wanda were living in Atlanta and looking for a new, secluded home within striking distance of Los Angeles.

“I pointed to it and said to my realtor, “Where’s this?” Goldberg told the paper. “My realtor says: ‘Man, it’s in the middle of nowhere.’ I told him “Take me there now.”

According to records, Goldberg paid $1 million for estate, which at the time covered 17.5 acres and included the four-bedroom single-level Mediterranean-style home, built in 1997. As three neighboring parcels of land became available, they were quickly snapped up to expand the property to today’s 28 acres.

If, however, horsepower isn’t your thing, Eagle Mountain Estate caters to horse power of a different breed. Close to the main home is a four-stall barn with feed and tack rooms, and the possibility to add a larger barn. Add to that, the property includes more than 15 miles of well-maintained riding trails.

The main house, which comes with its own three-car garage for daily-drivers and grocery-getters, sits at the end of a long, winding driveway reached through imposing gates. The entryway features 20-foot-high vaulted ceilings and a large koi pond.

Inside, the rooms are spacious, plentiful and newly-renovated, with open-plan living and formal dining areas, offices, a large kitchen, sprawling master bedroom and three other bedrooms. All the main rooms enjoy spectacular panoramic views.

According to listing agent Richard Combs, the property has one further surprise-and-delight feature: it could make a great vineyard.

“This part of Southern California enjoys a real Mediterranean climate with moderate weather year-round. The entire property is irrigated, has decomposed granite soil throughout and good slopes for cultivating vines.”

As for Goldberg, he’s best-known for his success in World Championship Wrestling during the late 1990s and early 2000s when he won multiple champion titles. In 1998, he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Before his wrestling career, he played pro football for the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. His TV and movie credits include roles in Universal Solider: The Return, and Family Guy. Between 2009 and 2011 he hosted 26 episodes of Garage Mahal on the DIY Network.

In case you’re wondering if Goldberg’s prized stash of muscle cars, exotics and rare bikes—including his cherished 1970 Mustang Boss 429 called “The Lawman”—is included in the sale, sorry you’re out of luck. He’s already taken the collection with him to his new home in Texas.