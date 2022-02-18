The Last Condo in This Exclusive Miami Building Could Be Yours For $20 Million

Ultra-luxury beachfront condominium Arte Surfside, designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, is perhaps one of the most exclusive buildings in Miami, given that it has just 16 units. Now, there’s just one unit left.

Residence 201, priced at $20 million, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as oceanfront views and wraparound terraces. It’s a grand duplex that has private elevator access and several spacious living areas, which are able to open onto terraces, clad in travertine and ipe decking, for seamless indoor-outdoor living. While nearly every room has water views, the primary bedroom suite gives you a front-row seat to the sparkling ocean.

The place is also perfect for entertaining, as there’s a gourmet chef-style kitchen on each floor. Each is kosher-friendly and designed with state-of-the-art appliances, including Poliform cabinetry, Italian marble countertops and Gaggenau appliances. Citterio designed the lower level of the home as an entertainment level, should you want to host a large cocktail party or even a movie night.

What truly sets Residence 201 apart from other units in the building is your very own private spiral staircase (just one other unit has this) that leads you to the building’s spa, beach and pool. Perfect for families, the home spans a total of 6,982 square feet of interiors and 1,488 square feet of exterior space.

“Arte has created a new standard for oceanfront real estate in Miami Beach, striking a unique balance between offering all the amenities and services of a five-star hotel, while also having the exclusivity and privacy of a traditional condominium,” Miltiadis Kastanis of Douglas Elliman tells Robb Report. “Residence 201 is one of two homes at Arte that has a private staircase leading directly to the spa and amenity level, which opens onto the pool deck and ocean. The home also makes hosting easy with a second floor devoted entirely to entertaining. The space features a second kitchen, great room and panoramic views of the water. Upstairs, those same views are enjoyed from the master suite. Very rarely in Miami do buyers enjoy ocean views in their bedroom, as well as their living room.”

Luxury buildings certainly aren’t hard to come by in Miami, but Arte offers a quieter, more pedestrian-friendly neighborhood, while still providing access to the city’s high-octane energy nearby. The building is nestled between Indian Creek, Bay Harbour Islands and Bal Harbour (home to the legendary Bal Harbour Shops). And because the building is so intimate, the amenities seem far more exclusive.

The resort-style facilities include a 75-foot indoor lap pool and outdoor pool. Fitness is of particular focus, so wellness-seeking residents will enjoy the sauna, steam room, open-air meditation pond, fitness center, yoga studio and rooftop tennis court. There’s also a resident’s lounge and children’s playroom, and full-service beach access—like at a resort. Residents are well taken care of with nine full-time staff.

Citterio was particularly inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle when he was building Arte and ensured that each residence and common space was tied to the outdoors in some way. For instance, the entire condo building is wrapped in glass, welcoming perfect views over the beach and the water.

Arte broke a record earlier in 2021 with the sale of a $33 million penthouse, one of the highest priced in the area. In 2021, it was also the home of former First Daughter Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, who were renting full-time. The area is known to attract high-profile, privacy-seeking individuals.

Check out more photos of the property below: