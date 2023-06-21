Home of the Week: This $11 Million NorCal Estate Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living in a Luxe Cabin

From San Francisco to San Diego, the California coast delights with its variety of climates, topographies, and views. But few places are more enchanting than this slice of paradise in Pescadero, California, tucked between San Francisco and Big Sur and located just 27 miles from Half Moon Bay and 21 miles from Santa Cruz.

For owner Mel Connet, an executive search leader for Silicon Valley tech companies, that exact paradise happened to be 2088 Green Oaks Way. Listed for $11 million, the 50-acre compound was completed in 2016 after a painstaking 10 years of building. He was attracted to the quiet area for its privacy, land, and proximity to the ocean.

One of three living rooms with cathedral-style ceilings. Open Homes Photography

“We have a large property in a unique, sort of non-replicable location,” Connet told The San Francisco Standard, adding that it’s one of the few properties with views of the famed Año Nuevo Island, home of the migrating elephant seals.

There are 17,000 square feet of living space, including a 12,560-square-foot main residence; a four-car garage spanning 1,080 square feet; an unfinished, 1,080-square-foot unfinished apartment; and a 1,700-square-foot barn and workshop. In total there are seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms, plus three family living rooms with ocean views. Connect was inspired by the rustic mountain resorts of Lake Tahoe and five-star hotels when building the home, best seen through the stone-and-timber architecture.

The lavish primary suite with two private terraces. Open Homes Photography

The four-level main residence, connected on all levels with an elevator, begins through custom arched glass-and-iron doors that lead to a dramatic two-story foyer. No detail was spared when it came to creating the interlocking timber ceiling or the hand-crafted ironwork details. Built for a family seeking a legacy compound or those who love to entertain, each room was thoughtfully designed to accommodate large groups comfortably. There’s a formal dining room with an adjoining butler’s pantry, an expansive kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and counter seating, and another large casual dining area with French doors that open to the covered deck.

The north and south family rooms feature Douglas fir cathedral ceilings with arched trusses and six skylights, plus double sliding glass doors to the massive ocean-facing deck. There are also lodge-style fireplaces with Montana stone. Even the bedrooms don’t miss out on ocean views, and each has some sort of view of the ocean and the rolling green hills of the property. Upstairs, the primary suite is like a small apartment in itself with a two-way stone fireplace, cathedral ceiling, wraparound windows, and two private terraces.

One of many spacious ocean-facing decks. Open Homes Photography

The amenities are located on the lower level and include a recreation/game room and full bar; bonus room; fitness center with a filtered water bottle station, en suite bathroom, steam shower, and sauna; a wine cellar with a custom iron door; and a guest bedroom. Outside, there is a sports court, lawn with ocean views and a potential pool site, RV areas with connected power, and a detached four-car garage. For equestrian lovers, there’s also a beautiful barn with two stalls and a ring. For families looking to build additional structure, there’s plenty of room to add more homes or guest cottages.

“There seems to be a re-emergence of the desire for weekend or summer estates, especially those who primarily reside in San Francisco,” says listing agent Erika Demme of Compass.” Ocean views are always desirable and Green Oaks provides exceptional flexibility, highlighted as a luxury family home, second home, family compound, or corporate retreat.”

The custom kitchen. Open Homes Photography

What’s more, Pescadero enjoys a microclimate that is typically sunnier and fog-free compared to the surrounding areas. Just an hour from main cities, it’s the perfect sunny weekend retreat with mild year-round temperatures, ocean proximity, and quiet living.

Click here for more photos of 2088 Green Oaks Way.