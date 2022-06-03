This $21 Million ‘Paparazzi-Proof’ Penthouse in NYC Has a Secret Tunnel for Camera-Shy Residents

It’s unheard of in New York City for a high-rise residence to have more outdoor square space than indoor, but that’s exactly what this West Chelsea penthouse offers. For those that love living alongside nature, Jardim Norte 11A at Jardim should be on your radar.

Jardim, which means “garden” in Portuguese, is Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld’s first US project, and he infused his love of nature into many places within the building. There are just 36 residences between the two 11-story towers—Jardim Norte and Jardim Sul—which are connected via a lush courtyard. While every residence boasts spectacular views of the city and Hudson River, Jardim Norte 11A is the crown jewel of the entire project and is currently listed for $21 million. A private elevator opens directly into the residence, where there’s a sun-drenched living room, gorgeous open kitchen and four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The entire home has 12-foot ceilings and is designed with Weinfeld’s signature modern, elegant aesthetic. Wide-plank oak floors, custom oak paneling, imported Italian doors and meticulously crafted elements make the home feel warm and liveable, but exceptionally high-end. In total, the residence has 4,552 square feet of indoor space.

But it’s the outdoor areas that seal the deal. There is a sculptural spiral staircase that connects to a private outdoor rooftop deck, with multiple living and dining areas, an outdoor kitchen and most impressively, a 32-foot lap pool that overlooks the city. Even the kitchen on the main level has its own terrace with a dining table, perfect for warm and sunny days in New York. In total, there is 4,593 square feet of outdoor space.

“This is one of the largest and most prominent penthouses I have ever seen in the downtown market,” says Frances Katzen of Douglas Elliman. “The design by Isay Weinfeld thoughtfully embraces a connection to nature with incredible features including a private, double-height open atrium which allows you to plant a specimen tree that will grow from within the residence out to the expansive rooftop terrace.”

The building’s common areas include a private club for residents, which includes a 60-foot sky-lit indoor lap pool, fitness center, playroom, massage treatment room and locker rooms with steam rooms and saunas. Weinfeld also designed the building to be paparazzi-proof for notable residents, with a private tunnel that connects West 27th and 28th Streets for residents to easily maneuver in and out of the building. The dense foliage and latticed lobby wall are also helpful for high-profile guests to feel secure. And when you do venture out, you’ll be in a neighborhood known for its great art galleries, cultural hubs and dining.

