This $21 Million Spanish Estate Outside of Seville Has a Bonkers 185 Acres of Gardens

Forget staying in a resort when you own an estate as large as one. For those who are seeking a sprawling home in Seville, Spain, known for its flamenco dancing and beautiful architecture, there are few better places to gather your closest family and friends than at this $21 million property tucked within the Sierra Morena mountains.

The property sprawls over a whopping 185 acres dominated by magnificent gardens and mature olive trees, and has a main residence and four independent guest homes. The main house’s white facade is quite picturesque, covered in lush, green vines and surrounded by tall trees and terracotta planters. Across the main house and four independent cottages there’s a total of 53,819 square feet and 14 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The home prioritizes indoor-outdoor living. The entryway leads to an open-air courtyard, featuring Renaissance-style columns, that connects to a lounge known as the “gypsy lounge’” for its traditional paintings depicting bullfighters and gypsies, which are both popular in the Andalusian region. The ground floor has several points of access to the gardens and surrounding outdoor pavilions, so you always feel connected to nature.

The residence’s interiors have a distinct Andalusian style. This style was heavily influenced by Roman and Islamic cultures and is often defined by painted tiles, stone walls, courtyards and vaulted ceilings. Many of the rooms are filled with bright colors—reminiscent of Seville’s lively energy. The double-height living room is painted a vibrant yellow, with colorful paintings, decor, chandeliers and furniture, while another intimate room has been done up in bright orange.

The four cottages—Casa de Portal, Casa San José, Casa del Carmen and Casa del Rocio—are quaint and charming and have either one or two bedrooms. Casa del Portal connects to the main house while the others are located off the patios. The property even has its own chapel, should a wedding be in the cards, and the gardens are perfect for hosting a reception or event and can comfortably accomodate more than 150 people. The gardens are also home to more than 20 types of roses, meaning in the summer the grounds are bursting with colorful blooms.

In fact, you might never have to leave the home. The estate has two swimming pools, and on the perimeter of the property is the Dehesas de Sierra Morena Biosphere Reserve, which has three national parks; it’s ideal for hiking and horseback riding and appreciating the Andalusian Mediterranean flora and fauna. The Huéznar river also borders the estate and features several waterfalls and dense forest. Should you need to leave the grounds, there’s a heliport for easy access to the outside world.

Seville is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites and has heavy Roman influences, as it was originally founded as Roman city. It’s the largest city in Andalusia, the southernmost region in peninsular Spain. It’s also the only European region with both Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines, both of which can be accessed from this specific property (albeit a drive away).

Check out more photos of the property below: