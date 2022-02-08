Home of the Week: This $23 Million London Penthouse Has Spectacular Views of the City’s Top Landmarks

Think of it as the ultimate “room with a view”.

Kick-back in the comfy living room of this newly-listed, glass-filled London penthouse and gaze out at the towering, 445-foot-tall London Eye Ferris wheel spinning, ever-so-slowly, right in front. Now look to the left and take in Big Ben and the historic Houses of Parliament, while over to the right, there’s the City of London skyline and the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in the distance.

“The views are what make this new penthouse so unique and special. So many of London’s most iconic landmarks are right there,” says Xiu Xiu Sun, sales director with listing agent Crown Home Buying and Letting.

The 3,778-square-foot penthouse occupies the entire 10th floor of the new Belvedere Gardens tower in London’s booming South Bank neighborhood. The building is part of the bold Southbank Place development being masterminded by London’s Canary Wharf Group.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse, just listed at £17 million, or around $23 million, is being sold fully-furnished and with an interior by leading UK design studio, Goddard Littlefair. “Every piece of furniture was custom made and, together with the fittings and fixtures, cost more than £1 million. The quality and craftsmanship is just exceptional,” explains Sun.

Laid out in a U-shape, the apartment is reached by private elevator that opens into that spectacular living area, with its 14-foot-plus ceilings and 27-foot-wide wall of windows looking straight out on to the Eye. At the push of a button, glass doors glide open on to a 419-square-foot terrace with more spectacular views of the rotating wheel with its 32 ovoidal passenger capsules.

Here there’s also a dining table for eight and a sofa and chairs for alfresco entertaining (though the slatted wooden ceiling won’t offer much protection from the typical British drizzle.) The terrace also has power glass doors opening into the main “showcase” kitchen area with its large breakfast island and stylish Gaggenau appliances hidden away behind sleek cabinetry.

For posher, more formal dining, there’s an adjoining dining room with an elegant, polished, speckled-marble table offering seating for 10; it’s served by a separate catering kitchen. The room is divided off from the living room by a mirrored wall featuring a flickering gas fireplace that’s open to both sides.

“At night, this entire space is quite magical, with the home’s soft lighting, the flames from the fire and the London Eye all lit-up. This is the pinnacle of penthouse living,” says Sun.

Also boasting those west-facing London Eye views is the sprawling primary bedroom suite with its double-height ceiling, wall of glass and private balcony. There’s an adjoining marble-lined bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. A corridor leads to a VIP guest suite with an equally spacious bathroom and a separate dressing area. A third bedroom is tucked away on the opposite side of the penthouse, with the fourth bedroom currently furnished as an elegant office/study.

“Every detail is focused on luxury living, from the intricate wood flooring to the rich Ebony Macassar wood used for the doors, to the fabric wall coverings and complex-patterned marbles,” notes Sun. “No expense has been spared.”

Added to all this are the posh amenities that come with the Belvedere Gardens building. There’s the triple-height lobby with 24-hour security and concierge, a luxurious residents’ lounge that opens on to a large outdoor deck and secure underground parking—where the penthouse has two reserved spaces. Also underground is the building’s private wellness facility, with its stunning pool, gym, steam room, sauna and treatment rooms.

“Part of the appeal of this new penthouse is that it is completely move-in ready, with everything included. It took the designers a whole year to decorate and furnish the home, and it shows,” adds Sun.

One thing any potential buyer might want to invest in is a clock, as there currently isn’t one among the included furnishings. Perhaps interior designers Goddard Littlefair reckoned that anyone wanting to know the time could simply look out the window and see the face of Big Be—or wait to hear its distinctive chimes.

Check out more images of the penthouse and building below: