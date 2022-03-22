Home of the Week: Inside a $23 Million Telluride Estate Built to Frame the Views That Inspired the Coors Can

There’s a reason the jaw-dropping vista from every room of this Telluride, Colorado, mountain home might look familiar: It’s the logo on every Coors Light beer can.

Both can and home capture the same iconic view of the towering, 14,000-foot Wilson Peak in the snow-capped Colorado Rockies. Designed by renowned Aspen-based architect Bill Poss, this 12,000-square-foot lodge was positioned perfectly on a high ridge to take full advantage of this astonishing panorama.

“Typically it’s a living room or deck that gets the great view. But here, the home was designed so that virtually every room in the house gets to enjoy this breathtaking sight,” Josh Rapaport, listing broker with Telluride-based Rapaport Real Estate, tells Robb Report.

And it’s not only the view that captures the mountain vibe. The home itself is made-up of intertwined buildings with asymmetric, steely-gray roofs designed to mimic the craggy mountain topography.

Known as Sunset Ridge, the home sits on a 35-acre plot in the super-exclusive, super-private, 885-acre Gray Head development, just six miles from Telluride Airport and eight miles from downtown and the world-renowned Telluride Ski Resort.

“The home itself is nothing less than a modern architectural masterpiece, and so very different than the typical Colorado mountain lodge log home. I don’t think there’s a 90-degree angle in the entire house. It is truly unique, truly one-of-a-kind,” says Rapaport, who shares the listing with Blake Greiner of Douglas Elliman in Aspen.

Completed in 2014 for a European owner who spent two years working with Poss Architecture on the radical design, the home is built using a spider web of steel tube structural supports to hold the endless floor-to-ceiling commercial-grade glass.

In keeping with the rustic nature of the home and surrounding landscape, the long, winding driveway is unpaved and unfenced, and leads into a dirt motor court. Even as you approach the front entrance, with its nine-foot-high glass double doors, all you see through the double-height glass-fronted great room is that Coors Light view of Wilson Peak.

Inside, there are six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and open-plan spaces designed for indoor/outdoor living. The glass-filled master suite is housed in its own separate wing reached via a glass bridge from the main house.

“The great room is the highlight here,” says Rapaport. “One entire side is glass to showcase those mountain views. And it opens out on to a huge deck for entertaining. The centerpiece of the room is a spectacular floating fireplace.”

Steps lead down to a full-floor lower “play” level with a glass-sided indoor soaking pool, a pool table, movie theater, sauna, gym, sports bar and video games room.

Separate from the main house is a kids’ annex with a bunk room for eight, nanny’s bedroom, living room and kitchen. It’s steps away from the earth-topped garage.

Outside, the expansive grounds include a large pond—perfect for ice-skating during the winter and trout fishing in the summer—with a large cabana, bar, outdoor kitchen and cozy firepit.

For outdoor adventurers, the 885-acre Gray Head development—created in the mid-2000s with funding by Ford Motor Company Executive Chair William Clay Ford, Jr.— has 16 miles of trails for hiking, horse riding, mountain biking, ATV-ing and snowmobiling.

As for the home not being on a ski run, Rapaport quickly points out that Gray Head has an arrangement with the Auberge Resorts-owned Element 52 property right on Telluride’s ski-in, ski-out slopes. It includes valet parking, valet ski storage and, no doubt, endless cups of hot chocolate.

What’s hard to explain, however, is why a buyer has yet to step-up and acquire this unique property. First coming on the market way back in 2016 with a $32.5 million asking price, it has been on and off since, settling at today’s $22.9 million.

“It’s not in the town of Telluride. Nor is it directly on a ski run. And the truly modern design is like nothing else. So it is all about finding the right person who falls in love with these views and the unique design,” explains Rapaport.

Perhaps the owners of Coors Light might be worth calling.

Check out more images of the home below: