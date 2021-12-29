This $25 Million Modern Mansion Will Be Built on the Site of a Famous Hamptons Racetrack

It’s one thing to have a home with a spacious car garage; it’s another to live on the grounds of an old track. Those who want to be a part of the Hamptons’ automotive history are in luck, then, as there are plans for a residence to be built on one of the tony neighborhood’s old racing grounds. While it won’t be completed until 2023, you can snag it up now for $25 million.

The plans map out a 5,204-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, six full baths and one half-bath. It’s a 3.8-acre lot altogether, and the property is one of twelve homes that developer Robert Rubin has planned for the larger area. Years ago the site was home to the Bridgehampton Race Circuit, once called the “most challenging course in America” by British Formula One driver Stirling Moss. It ultimately shuttered in 1970, and much of the land has since been converted into luxury golf courses (and homes and condos, obviously).

Even if you’re not a racing enthusiast, the home is an impressive prospect. It promises an elevator that will connect all of its floors—the great room will be on the first and have a marble slab fireplace, while the kitchen will be on the second—as well as an outdoor deck, a heated pool and an attached pool house. Obviously, given the land’s history, there will be a detached three-car garage, too. Its design comes courtesy of Roger Ferris + Partners, a local architecture firm that has worked on many contemporary mansions on both the East and West Coasts.

The mansion will border a golf club that the future owner can join for a hefty $1.5 million plus $40,000 a year in dues, per The Wall Street Journal. A handful of perks do come with membership though, including access to the golf course and tennis courts. Sadly, there’s no race track included on that list, but that likely won’t stop the future buyer of this property from shelling out.

Check out more photos of the listing below: