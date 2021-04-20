Home of the Week: This $25 Million Waterfront Mansion in Boca Raton Has Enough Space to Dock Your Superyacht

Before you ask, that gorgeous, 86-foot Italian-built Riva Domino powerboat you see moored outside sadly isn’t included in the home’s $25 million asking price. But there’s certainly no shortage of space to bring your own boat. Or make that boats. With an impressive 343 feet of Intracoastal water frontage, there’s dock space to tie up a couple of 100-foot superyachts, or an armada of cruisers, sport-fishers or sailboats.

And you can gaze at your waterborne toys from one of the home’s four shimmering pools. Maybe do laps in the curved, infinity-edged main pool for a bit of exercise. Then take your pick from two oversize, zero-edge plunge pools close by.

But for the best view in the house, try the glass-sided, soaking pool high up on the second floor deck. Fed by a cascading waterfall, it’s perfect for just sitting back, chilling and watching OPBs—Other People’s Boats—cruise by. “The pool’s glass sides give you this amazing feeling of floating in the sky,” says Oren Alexander, listing broker with Douglas Elliman. “This house is all about the water.”

Infinity House—no doubt named after all those infinity-edge pools—was completed in 2019 for footwear legend Robert Campbell, who passed away last year at age 82.

Campbell founded BBC International and built it into the global powerhouse it is today, designing and sourcing shoes for brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Nine West. A passionate philanthropist within the Boca Raton community, he became a leading figure in the Rotary Club of Boca Raton, donating millions to its causes.

He began the process of building Infinity House in 2016 when he acquired the half-acre lot on North Boca’s Orchid Drive, a quick golf-cart ride away from the Atlantic beaches. Campbell called on New York’s The UP Studio, known for its edgy, contemporary designs, to create this 12,673-square-foot, open-plan, glass-walled modern masterpiece.

“It’s without doubt the finest contemporary home on the market in South Florida right now,” Alexander tells Robb Report. “It’s like a blueprint for all that’s great about the Florida lifestyle and Florida living.” According to him, one of the home’s many highlights is its truly decadent primary suite. Covering almost 2,000 square feet, it features massive walk-in closets, a sprawling bathroom with floor-to-ceiling windows that go from clear to opaque at the flick of a switch, plus a large office. Full-width glass doors in the high-ceilinged bedroom open up on to a private waterfront patio with another of those infinity-edged plunge pools just steps away.

There are a total of eight additional en-suite bedrooms, each with water views and more than 300 square feet of space. The family suite is a self-contained two-bedroom, two-story apartment with its own first-floor sitting room and outdoor deck.

Making the most of those jaw-dropping water views, the main living area features a double-height, atrium-style dining room, informal family kitchen with twin islands and a tucked-away chef’s kitchen for catered entertaining.

Take the wood-and-steel staircase up to the second floor, and one corner is dedicated to outdoor living and entertaining. Sliding back huge, glass pocket doors, opens up the fun, indoor bar to an outside waterfront deck with that spectacular, glass-sided infinity-edged soaking pool.

“The home is a true architectural gem with its playful angles, its plant-covered green roofs, and overhangs designed for shade,” says Alexander.

And if you love the furniture with its cool, Scandinavian vibe, you’re in luck; it all comes with the home.

All you need now is to decide what size yacht—make that yachts—you want to dock outside.