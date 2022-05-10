This $25 Million Beachfront Spec House Could Become Northern Florida’s Most Expensive Home

Florida’s beachfront homes are hot commodities—and this one could be up there as the hottest of them all.

A nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom property currently being built in northern Florida is asking $25 million, and if it fetches that price, it would become the most expensive sale in the area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house in Seagrove Beach has absolutely breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. Vegetation between the home and the water couldn’t be cut, the developer Ben Giles told the WSJ, so the base of the home is slightly elevated to allow for ground-level views of the ocean.

Coming in at three stories tall, with a guesthouse to boot, the property encompasses more than 8,000 square feet of living space. And all of that will come furnished, with interiors designed by Christel Giles, Ben Giles’s wife and business partner.

Outside, there will be about 2,000 square feet of al fresco living space to enjoy, including balconies on both the second and third floors that will overlook the pool area down below. The entire lot is almost a quarter of an acre, with about 50 feet of beach frontage, Ben Giles said.

The home is part of the Sanctuary at Seagrove development, which will contain just four homes when finished, with this property being the most expensive. Giles has been building luxury houses in the area for more than 30 years, and he snapped up this location in 2018 for $3.6 million.

The Emerald Coast house is being listed by Jonathan Spears of the Spears Group, which operates under the Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty brand. It is scheduled to be completed in 2023, but if someone were to purchase it before then, they would be able to alter the plans, according to Giles.

Seems like a great opportunity for a buyer looking to get in at the ground level—literally.

Check out more images of the property below.