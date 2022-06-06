Inside a $26 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in LA With Views of Catalina Island

Coastal California living meets the East Coast charm of Cape Cod in this $26 million new-build home tucked within Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The area is known for its seclusion—hence why many high-profile people and celebrities live here—as well as its myriad parks, hiking options and hilly topography. It’s perched just above Santa Monica, meaning that the beach and canyons lie just beyond your neighborhood.

“This is truly one of the few areas in Los Angeles or even all of Southern California where you can get the feeling of living in a smaller town in the shadows of a big city,” says Patrick McKenna, founder of Palisades Development Company, which built the home. His company is also responsible for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s former Los Angeles home.

However, you might never need to leave this atmospheric enclave on Alcima Avenue. Cozy might not be the first word that comes to mind when you first see this 11,700-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, however, despite its spaciousness, it has a very intimate feel. The home is bright, with an all-white exterior, white interior walls and French oak floors. The entire home is drenched in sunlight, thanks to large windows and glass sliding doors. The light and spaciousness is enhanced by 11-foot ceilings throughout.

Set on just under an acre of park-like land, the residence is accessed via a private, landscaped driveway. It’s situated on a bit of a hill and sprawls over multiple levels. The home fuses a traditional and contemporary design with high-end finishes, like gorgeous custom cabinetry and marble in the kitchen, butler’s pantry and bathrooms. There are also beautiful stone slab sinks in several of the powder rooms.

“Another fact that I find interesting, which sometimes goes unnoticed, is the brick on this house,” McKenna says. “There are tens of thousands of them on the house and exterior walls throughout the property. Each and every single one of them was laid meticulously by hand.”

The outdoor oasis includes ample lush lawn space, an outdoor lounge area, a fireplace and a beautiful pool. The many living areas open onto the outside through massive glass doors, which can be left open for breezy indoor-outdoor living.

The many amenities include a temperature-controlled wine room that can fit more than 500 bottles of wine; an office; cabana; and a dedicated wellness area with a gym, infrared sauna and steam shower. There is also an elevator, two laundry rooms, extra guest or staff quarters, a four-car garage, movie theater and an orchard that produces seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs. The views are also incredible and include ocean vistas that extend all the way to Catalina Island.

“This estate was structurally positioned very meticulously in order to work with the flow of the landscape and optimize the unobstructed ocean view from all of the main indoor and outdoor entertaining areas,” says listing agent Emily Gaul of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Check out more photos of the property below: