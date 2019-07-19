Inside the Goop of Penthouses, a $26 Million NYC Condo With Vitamin C Showers and Circadian-Rhythm Lighting

Outlandishly priced apartments are nothing new in New York City. But these days, space and views aren’t enough to woo big money buyers anymore, leaving developers desperately searching for other ways to make sure their properties stand out from the pack. Now, one seller of a dazzling $26 million penthouse in Greenwich Village aims to do just that by tapping into our collective obsession with wellness.

Say hello to 66 East 11th Street, a 7,693-square-foot triplex penthouse that takes up the entire top two floors of its building on a tree-lined street in the historic neighborhood. (That addy alone would be wellness enough for most New Yorkers.) Featuring four bedrooms—including a giant master suite with a view of One World Trade Center—and seven baths, the condo’s three levels are connected by a “floating” metal staircase naturally lit by the beautiful glass atrium ceiling above. There’s a “five-star” kitchen that comes, and as a precursor to the overarching theme, it has a juicer, window-box herbarium and a 78-bottle dual-zone wine refrigerator. There’s also a giant 2,342 square-foot terrace that affords an unobstructed view of the city, not to mention a solarium, wet bar and outdoor spa. The building, which used to be a former dress factory, also features a 24-hour doorman and a private storage space available for purchase.

But as nice as those amenities may sound, they’re not what make this penthouse “the healthiest residence in NYC,” according to Interior Marketing Group, the firm that designed its interiors. The condo is jam-packed with health-oriented amenities made by Delos, according to Fast Company. These include antimicrobial coating over all high-touch areas, posture-supportive oak flooring and in-duct aromatherapy throughout the residence. A couple of standout features, though, show just how much of a focus was placed on wellness during the apartment’s design. First, all seven bathrooms are equipped with vitamin C-filtered showers, which are said to aid in the prevention of hair loss, dandruff and greying. And then, the unit’s lighting system can be individually programmed for its occupant’s circadian rhythms, thus aiding with sleep hygiene.

Of course, these features, like much of the wellness industry, aren’t scientifically proven. But that hasn’t stopped the industry from growing into a $4.2 trillion behemoth. It also hasn’t stopped celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and the Kardashians from checking out the condo, either. No word on wellness guru and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, but surely she can’t be far behind. Check out more pictures of the apartment below: