This $15 Million Waterfront Home off San Francisco Lets You Boat to the City in 10 Minutes

Living in a big city can be great, but, these days, many are opting to decamp to a less crowded, more picturesque locale. Some would prefer not to venture too far from a metropolis, though—which is where a home like the mansion at 27 Bellevue Avenue comes in. Located on the coast of California in Belvedere, it’s just across the water from bustling San Francisco, an easy commute if you have a boat or two in your personal fleet. The new listing, which is asking $14.9 million, is equipped with both a dock and boat lift, so mariners will feel right at home.

The home was built in 2009 for Philippe Kahn, an engineer and tech entrepreneur who’s credited with inventing the cell phone camera. His penchant for sailing was incorporated into the home’s design—Kahn’s team, Pegasus Racing, has competed in competitions the world over. According to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, he decided to offload the property because his daughter chose to go to high school in Santa Cruz.

After that sale, the 4,200-square-foot digs were snapped up by another, more anonymous Silicon Valley businessman, who fully remodeled it in 2015. The current furnishings and interiors are courtesy of Juan Montoya Design, and, since the listing is turnkey, you’ll get to keep it all for yourself.

Because it’s on the water, the home is designed with plenty of big, glass windows so that owners can take in the spectacular views even when they’re inside. The residence has three bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths altogether. Many of the homes features have the feeling of a yacht, such as secured-in-place bar stools, tasteful nautical decor and sliding walls of glass doors that open to the outside, even in the “staterooms.”

Of course, it’s what’s outside that’s most appealing. There’s a custom outdoor bar, a pool and spa and an outdoor shower, plus plenty of room for entertaining by the water. Trot down to the dock and there’s a built-in parking spot for your yacht of choice, plus a boat lift to keep it securely in place. (There’s an actual parking spot on the property as well, in the form of a one-car garage.)

And it’s just one quick ride away from San Francisco. “We travelled with one of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors players from 27 Bellevue to Chase Stadium in SF in the owner’s Catalyst 45 boat,” says listing agent Bill Smith of Compass. “We made it in 10 minutes.”

Check out more photos of the 27 Bellevue Avenue address, below:

