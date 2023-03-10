This $27 Million Miami Beach Mansion Has a Private Dock and Its Own Meditation Garden

Need a break from the hustle and bustle of Miami? A meditation garden makes this Mediterranean manse feel like a Zen sanctuary.

The estate, which is located on Florida’s Venetian Islands, sits right on the edge of Biscayne Bay. For a whopping $27 million, the palatial pad comes with an impressive 107 feet of water frontage, offering unobstructed views and plenty of room to park your yacht. Altogether, the 8,181-square-foot spread has six sprawling bedrooms, seven baths, and a two-car garage. Some of the highlights include a swanky media room and a sparkling, resort-style infinity pool. Did we mention it’s also equipped with an elevator? A pretty cool perk.

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Miami Beach just listed for $27 million Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

Built in 2006, the home was crafted by Menin Design, which created contemporary, open-concept interiors that feature white oak flooring, arched doorways, and a focus on organic materials. The light-filled grand salon is equipped with a stone fireplace, soaring 31-foot ceilings, and wine racks mounted on the wall. For all your other beverages, there’s a stylish two-seat bar with custom millwork. Elsewhere, the Italkraft kitchen has its own cozy breakfast nook, storage galore, and even a back-of-house prep area which should come in handy if you call in a caterer.

The home has a courtyard that doubles as a meditation garden Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

When you need to wind down, a lush courtyard off the front hallway with brass lanterns and green-and-white ceramic tiles doubles as space to practice mindfulness. The bright and airy primary suite is just as tranquil. It sports an enormous wood-paneled dressing room and its own balcony. Even better, the bathroom is encased in marble and faces out toward the bay. Outside, the tropical grounds have everything you need for entertaining. In addition to the pool, there’s a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and covered dining area—just in case those sunny skies turn into storm clouds.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 815 E Dilido Dr.