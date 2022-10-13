This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard

Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard?

There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer.

The interior is no slouch, either, of course. The home feels bright, airy and is flooded with the area’s warm, natural light. Upon entering, you’re immediately greeted with soaring ceilings and large panes of glass that give views of the glistening waterway—and your boat. Floor-to-ceiling windows, colorful artworks and light finishes run throughout the house, along with influences from Japan and Paris—imparted by San Francisco’s Erin Altman, who the owners tapped for the overall design.

A waterfront mansion in Coral Gables just listed for $29.9 million and comes with a meditation room Become Legendary

Every space here has been thoughtfully outfitted with high-end finishes and top-of-the-line appliances. A particular area of note is the updated kitchen, which features a sweeping marble island and counters, double ovens and custom cabinets. Elsewhere, a meditation room off the main entry is the perfect place to practice mindfulness. Think of it as your new self-care corner. You’ll find the spacious primary suite to be just as restorative, complete with a massive walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom for when you need to unwind. The latter has been decked out with dual sinks, a dual walk-in shower, plus a freestanding soaking tub.

Out back is an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and a 200 feet of water to park your yacht Become Legendary

When you’re in the mood to be entertained, take the elevator downstairs where a plush home theater makes for the ultimate movie night. The on-site fitness center that also doubles as a four-car garage is yet another way to get your blood pumping. Outside, you’ll find numerous patios, a garden and an outdoor chef’s kitchen if you prefer to dine al fresco. Hey, they don’t call it the Sunshine State for nothing.

Lianne Graubart with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this waterfront mansion in Coral Gables.