The Pool at This $30 Million LA Mansion Transforms Into a Dance Floor

It’s not everyday a home of this caliber comes to the market in the prestigious and historic Huntington Palisades.

Located in the private Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, just south of Sunset Boulevard, the Huntington Palisades community was established in 1926—the first home was built that same year and still remains. Today, it’s known for its multi-million-dollar mansions set on oversized estates. The neighborhood is also a stone’s throw from the action of Santa Monica and Venice, and is the closest community in the area to the beach. Most of the estates here are situated high on a bluff with unobstructed ocean views from Palos Verdes to Malibu.

The home at 15000 Corona Del Mar, on the market for $30 million, is one of the neighborhood’s largest lots at 33,802 square feet. The residence was first built in 1999 and hasn’t been on the market since 2014. Despite its traditional architectural and design style, the place is anything but customary: It’s move-in ready with updated, state-of-the-art technology, appliances and custom finishings. There are also custom features throughout the home, like coffered ceilings, brick fireplaces, built-in shelving and cabinetry, all showcasing the meticulous attention to detail that went into creating the spaces.

The 6,673-square-foot manse has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, along with beautiful wide-plank wood flooring throughout, soaring ceilings and white walls that make each room feel more spacious. From nearly every oversized window there is a spectacular view of the ocean. There are also several terraces and balconies that can be accessed from the living and dining areas on the first floor and the bedrooms on the second floor, further encouraging indoor-outdoor living.

On the ground floor, the living area opens directly onto the in-ground infinity pool and spa, which can be covered by glass and used as a dance floor. The patio also features an outdoor dining area and fire pit that overlooks the lawn and ocean.

“One of the best parts about the home is that you can hear the nearby waves crashing throughout the house,” Zac Mostame of the Agency tells Robb Report. “In addition, the unique glass pool cover turns the swimming pool into a dance floor with a disco light, which is ideal for those looking to entertain friends and family. On top of that, the home is conveniently situated in prime walking distance to the Pacific Palisades Village.”

The home also has a gym, upstairs movie theater with cinema-style seating and formal living and dining areas. The oversized chef’s kitchen, with a marble island, is also ideal for both entertaining and home-cooked family meals. Privacy is key, and the property is gated on all sides with landscaping along the perimeter to protect residents’ privacy.

Check out more photos of the property below: