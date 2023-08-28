The Two Terraces of This $45 Million Manhattan Penthouse Provide Both Sunrise and Sunset Views

Sunrise, sunset. Which do you prefer? With this Manhattan penthouse, you don’t have to choose. Perched high atop Tribeca’s ultra-swanky 30 Park Place, better known as the Four Seasons Residences New York, the sky-high penthouse has just hit the market for a whopping $45 million.

The palatial aerie occupies the entire 81st floor of the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building and soars roughly 900 feet above the city. Spanning 5,442 square feet, the unit comprises four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and is flanked by two sprawling terraces, one facing east and the other facing west.

Built in 2016, the lavish penthouse is decked out with 12-foot ceilings and oak flooring throughout. Inside the spacious living room, you’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, custom lighting by Bouyea and Associates, plus a 19th-century Carrera marble mantle that surrounds the gas fireplace. Nearby, the Eggersman kitchen is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances.

An 81st-floor penthouse at Manhattan’s 30 Park Place just listed for $45 million Johnny Miller Photography

As spectacular as the interior spaces are, the penthouse’s pièces de résistance are actually outside. The west-facing terrace, which offers stellar, unobstructed vistas of One World Trade Center and the Hudson River, is the perfect place to watch the sun go down, while the east-facing terrace outside the massive primary suite is ideal for watching the sun rise.

In addition to the terrace, the primary suite is equipped with dual walk-in closets, a midnight kitchen, and two ensuite baths with custom millwork and stunning marble slabs.

The full-floor apartment has two terraces for sunset and sunrise views Johnny Miller Photography

The fourth bedroom is currently set up as a media room but could also be used as a library or a study, depending on your needs. In either case, a fireplace makes the space feel extra cozy.

Of course, residents of the building, who have included Priyanka Chopra, Yolanda Hadid, and Matthew Perry, also get all the perks of the Four Seasons Hotel down below, including access to the 75-foot swimming pool, on-site restaurant, and more. Plus, there are a few residents-only amenities like a fitness center and yoga studio, a conservatory, and a screening room.

Kane Mera of Corcoran holds the listing.

