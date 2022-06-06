This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world.

The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows, the property feels extraordinarily spacious—as it should, given its size.

Living here, it might almost seem as if you’re on vacation, and the home’s amenities only add to that vibe. A spa floor features a 60-foot indoor pool, sauna and steam room, while elsewhere you’ll find a gym and a wine cellar/bar. There’s also an elevator will take you from the three-car garage to both the living room and bedroom floors.

Despite these incredible indoor offerings, outside is where the home really shines. Two decks give you ample space to enjoy the surrounding views, which span all the way from the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Tamalpais and Sausalito. One of those decks has a jacuzzi for lounging in, and multiple terraces give you additional options for taking in the sights. Walking around the property, you’ll encounter exquisite landscaping, with paths winding through lush lawns and gardens.

The estate is being sold alongside an adjacent lot, listed at $8.5 million, that previously housed a 9,000-square-foot property. Expanding onto the lot might be possible, but it cold also serve as a great location for hosting outdoor meals or special events.

Overall, the home affords a ton of privacy and serenity while being only 25 to 30 minutes outside of San Francisco proper. Bidding on the estate starts June 22.

Check out more images of the property below.