Quantcast
RR One

Inside a Palatial $35 Million Central Park West Condo With Views From Every Side

This is a chance to buy into one of New York's most coveted addresses.

15 Central Park West 9A Photo: Courtesy of Core

Sometimes that ultimate neighborhood—the one that everyone gazes at with longing as they walk or drive by—isn’t a neighborhood at all. Sometimes it’s just one building. Such is the case with Manhattan’s 15 Central Park West, a tower of condos with incredible views of the park and the city beyond. It’s a coveted address with its suite of common amenities that include a wine cellar, private dining, screening room, library, game room and children’s playroom. It’s one of those places where apartments aren’t available frequently, so when one does pop up for sale, demand is high. A completely renovated four-bedroom residence there has just hit the market for $35 million.

Related Stories

The home, unit 9A, was recently renovated—the process took two years—by architect Jeffrey Beers and his team, a rare residential project for the firm. Four exposures provide sunlight and views at every turn, from the formal entry foyer through to the spacious living room. Custom floor-to-ceiling glass panel and bronze sliding doors open that space to the dining room, creating intimacy or more room to circulate, depending on the need.

The chef’s kitchen was redesigned to highlight views of Central Park and includes premium appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cabinet, two Miele dishwashers and a six-burner Thermador cooktop with dual ovens, grill and griddle. The island and shelving are finished with solid zebrawood.

15 Central Park West 9A

The spacious living room  Photo: Courtesy of Core

The primary suite is no less lavish, with its own views of the park, a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a dressing room. The bath is finished in Italian silver travertine and has a soaking tub, radiant floors and a separate steam shower. The three other bedrooms are all generous in size and include large closets and en suite bathrooms. The condo also includes a home office, a den and laundry room. Finishes throughout are done in a dark fumed European oak veneer on the doors and millwork, wide-plank oak floors, Moroccan wall tiles, handblown glass fixtures. The gallery also has lighting customized to highlight artwork.

Noticeably absent are some of the extras: the wine cellar, home gym, cinema room and terraces. But all of those needs are met by the building’s common spaces, which include a pool, garage and gardens.

Emily Beare of Core holds the listing to unit 9A inside this exclusive building. See more photos of the condo below:

15 Central Park West 9A

The dining room and living space are united by a glass and bronze wall.  Photo: Courtesy of Core

15 Central Park West 9A

One of four bedrooms in the condo  Photo: Courtesy of Core

15 Central Park West 9A

That incredible silver travertine 

15 Central Park West 9A

The library also has stunning views of the park.  Photo: Courtesy of Core

15 Central Park West 9A

The kitchen was completely redesigned.  Photo: Courtesy of Core

15 Central Park West 9A

The Thermador cooktop  Photo: Courtesy of Core

15 Central Park West 9A

The gallery space off the foyer  Photo: Courtesy of Core

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad