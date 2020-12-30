Inside a Palatial $35 Million Central Park West Condo With Views From Every Side

Sometimes that ultimate neighborhood—the one that everyone gazes at with longing as they walk or drive by—isn’t a neighborhood at all. Sometimes it’s just one building. Such is the case with Manhattan’s 15 Central Park West, a tower of condos with incredible views of the park and the city beyond. It’s a coveted address with its suite of common amenities that include a wine cellar, private dining, screening room, library, game room and children’s playroom. It’s one of those places where apartments aren’t available frequently, so when one does pop up for sale, demand is high. A completely renovated four-bedroom residence there has just hit the market for $35 million.

The home, unit 9A, was recently renovated—the process took two years—by architect Jeffrey Beers and his team, a rare residential project for the firm. Four exposures provide sunlight and views at every turn, from the formal entry foyer through to the spacious living room. Custom floor-to-ceiling glass panel and bronze sliding doors open that space to the dining room, creating intimacy or more room to circulate, depending on the need.

The chef’s kitchen was redesigned to highlight views of Central Park and includes premium appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cabinet, two Miele dishwashers and a six-burner Thermador cooktop with dual ovens, grill and griddle. The island and shelving are finished with solid zebrawood.

The primary suite is no less lavish, with its own views of the park, a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a dressing room. The bath is finished in Italian silver travertine and has a soaking tub, radiant floors and a separate steam shower. The three other bedrooms are all generous in size and include large closets and en suite bathrooms. The condo also includes a home office, a den and laundry room. Finishes throughout are done in a dark fumed European oak veneer on the doors and millwork, wide-plank oak floors, Moroccan wall tiles, handblown glass fixtures. The gallery also has lighting customized to highlight artwork.

Noticeably absent are some of the extras: the wine cellar, home gym, cinema room and terraces. But all of those needs are met by the building’s common spaces, which include a pool, garage and gardens.

Emily Beare of Core holds the listing to unit 9A inside this exclusive building. See more photos of the condo below: