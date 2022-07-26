This $35 Million Triplex Penthouse on Miami’s Billionaire’s Row Comes With a 60-Foot Rooftop Pool

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more impressed with Miami’s real estate offerings, Turnberry Ocean Club’s triplex penthouse sets the bar even higher—literally.

The tower, located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida in northeast Miami, has made headlines for its ultra-luxe residences, bonkers amenity offerings, and five-star hotel-like service. But the triplex penthouse—officially called the Tower Suite—is the real crown jewel of the luxury residential complex. There are two triplex penthouses, with this being the largest at 20,000 square feet (including both indoors and outdoors). The move-in ready home, priced at $34.75 million, was designed by renowned interior designer Steven G of Interiors by Steven G, who created a Zen-like floating residence inspired by the chic elegance of Saint-Tropez.

The residence sprawls over three floors and has six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and additional staff quarters. It sits 52 stories above the Atlantic Ocean on the south side of the tower, with 360-degree views of both the ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. While there are several floors of amenities, it’s possible you might not even need to leave the comfort of your residence. It’s an entertainer’s paradise, with a party room, rooftop hydrotherapy spa, 59-foot swimming pool, club room, and a pool deck with an outdoor kitchen that rivals the most exclusive resorts in the world. The pool is located on the top floor, and there are expansive sunrise and sunset terraces on the lower two levels.

“Where else in Miami can you get your own 59-foot rooftop pool facing the Atlantic all to yourself?” says Jim Cohen, president of residential at Fontainebleau Development. “The lifestyle at Turnberry is simply beyond. Whether it’s cooking in one of the three in-residence kitchens, eating at various resident-only Michelin-like on-site restaurants, or at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak restaurant just minutes away in Turnberry Isle Country Club, the possibilities are truly endless. Throw in access to a private airport, luxury marina plus the tower’s three-story Sky Club loaded with amenities including a wine vault and an entire wellness floor—a residence here is truly unmatched.”

The triplex penthouse also has a superb home office, gym, multiple bars, and all-glass elevators that provide access to the three floors. No detail was left behind, and the residence has exclusive Italian-imported marble flooring, custom-tailored furniture, and massive walk-in closets that resemble VIP designer showrooms. The open-floor plan allows for views from every spot in the home and gracious 10- to 12-foot ceiling heights make it feel even more expansive. It’s delivered fully furnished so all you have to bring is your wardrobe.

Turnberry Ocean Club is developed by billionaire Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and is regarded as one of the most premier condominium towers in all of Miami. The residence will be completed and move-in ready by the end of summer 2022.

Check out more photos of the property below: