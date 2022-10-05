This $35 Million Custom SoCal Manse Has a 450-Bottle Wine Cellar That Looks Like an Art Gallery

A luxury home made from scratch is no small feat. A one-of-a-kind showstopper is downright rare. Yet one SoCal manse can rightly claim to check both of those exclusive boxes.

Newport Beach’s newest jaw-dropping abode is a masterfully designed mega-manse on the Crystal Cove coastline. Nestled into the hillside and positioned on a private corner lot, the palatial estate offers unfettered ocean vistas and a whopping 22,000 square feet of living space. The ridiculously large pad also comes with a price tag to match—a cool $35 million to be exact. That bounty gets you a lavish one-of-a-kind dwelling with a half-acre of land solely dedicated to outdoor amenities, plus a 3,000-square-foot underground garage that can hold up to 15 of your collectibles.

From the exterior, the residence resembles a villa you’d come across in Italy with arch-shaped entrances, tall windows, column-supported loggias and an open-air courtyard. In addition, the home is fronted by 175 linear feet and roughly 200 linear feet at the back. Inside, nothing about this six-bedroom property is subtle, and it’s clear that no expense was spared during the construction. Even the staircases look like art objects, in this case gorgeous spiral number that wraps around a glittering, 32-foot custom crystal chandelier.

Sliding doors in the living room offer up endless ocean and hillside views. Modern Take/Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

In the great room, you’ll find soaring ceilings and a stone-clad, book-matched fireplace. Elsewhere, the elaborate gourmet kitchen has dual waterfall islands, Italian cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and for an extra-luxe touch, brushed gold accents and tons of marble. Also on the first floor is a fully equipped caterer’s kitchen, a lounge with a waterfall bar, a white oak-paneled library, a formal dining room and a junior primary suite. Four additional bedrooms are located upstairs, in addition to the primary suite which has its own private terrace, dual bathrooms and a custom closet, of course.

The primary suite has its own private terrace. Modern Take/Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

The lowest level is where the fun begins, starting with a home theater that’s been decked out with a 4K projector and a 450-bottle temperature-controlled wine room. Or perhaps the billiards space, bar or glass-walled gym is more your speed. This list goes on: Think an open-air courtyard in the back, two outdoor fireplaces, an infinity pool and spa, and if you’re a regular party-thrower, a lounge area where 30 of your closest friends and family members can gather around the sunken fire pit.

The only question, really, is why would you ever leave?

John Cain of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

