This $36.5 Million California Beach House Comes With Wood Floors Made From UCLA’s Legendary Basketball Court

Now that’s school spirit.

A newly listed 36.5 million beachfront property in Carpinteria, California, aims to bring whole new meaning to college décor, featuring wooden floors made from the former UCLA basketball court.

The owners were both UCLA alumni and donors, and the school gave them part of the court when it renovated the gym, their son told The Wall Street Journal. “There were 10 national championships won on the floor,” he said.

The rest of the property is no slouch, either. Built in the early aughts, the more than 9,000-square-foot home comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A few of the bedrooms have private entrances and can be separated off from the rest of the home, offering residents uncommon individual privacy. In the primary suite, which takes up the full width of the second floor, you’ll find a sitting room, a workout room, a fireplace, dual closets and an incredible bathroom with custom tile work.

Beyond the modern design staples (an open living room, a chef’s kitchen), the property offers quite a few additional perks. Oenophiles will appreciate that the climate-controlled wine cellar can hold more than 1,000 bottles. For bookworms, there’s a dedicated library with 17-foot ceilings, two sliding ladders and a reading loft. Indoor and outdoor gardens, meanwhile, provide lush greenery throughout the property. As for those UCLA floors, you’ll find them, fittingly, in the home’s dedicated game room.

Of course, this is also a beach house, so we’d be remiss not the mention the 66 feet of ocean frontage and direct beach access. The Pacific can be seen from many areas of the home, but nothing beats the view from the beachside lounge area or the oceanfront Jacuzzi.

“The property is absolutely spectacular and the best buy on Padaro Lane,” Jason Streatfeild, the listing agent, told Robb Report.

The home, which is asking $36.5 million, is available for the first time in 42 years, making it a rare opportunity for prospective buyers. Check out more images of the property below.