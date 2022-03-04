Exclusive: This $38.8 Million Vancouver Triplex Is the Largest Oceanfront Penthouse in Canada

If this new listing is any indication, Canada’s ultra-luxe real estate market is bouncing back. This week, the country’s largest luxury oceanfront penthouse, and one of Vancouver’s most expensive listings, hit the market at $38.8 million. The Penthouse at luxury development Three Harbour Green was completed in 2012, then underwent a custom redesign in 2016. Now, it’s back on sale with a refreshed look and feel.

The residence spans three floors and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, making it perfect for families. It’s also incredibly spacious, with 8,000 square feet of interior living space and more than 4,700 square feet of outdoor space.

Twenty-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows are one of the definite highlights, as they welcome in plenty of natural light and panoramic views. There are 360-degree uninterrupted views of the ocean, North Shore Mountains, Stanley Park, Lions Gate Bridge and English Bay, ensuring that you’re always connected to Vancouver’s pristine nature. Luckily, you can also enjoy the outdoors from the ample al fresco spaces, which include a balcony and two terraces, one of which is a 2,500-square-foot Zen garden. This specific terrace is ideal for entertaining, as there are several lounge areas, Japanese-inspired flora and clear views of the city, which sparkles by night.

As part of the redesign, the previous owners incorporated elevated materials and high-design elements, including custom-built cabinetry and millwork and natural stone finishes. Onyx and marble tile flooring with geometric patterns can be found in some of the rooms, while the terraces have Brazilian cedar floors. Elsewhere, find a 10-foot marble Nero Marquina stone fireplace and a custom Bocci 73 cloud-like light installation. Interior designer Karin Bohn of House of Bohn is responsible for the classic, yet sleek interiors, which have a neutral color palette to allow the surrounding landscape to shine.

“Vancouver has consistently ranked as one of the most livable global cities, with a desirable year-round climate, stable political environment, leading healthcare services and prestigious academic and research institutions,” says listing agent Juliana Jiao. “This penthouse, simply put, checks all the boxes, with its oceanfront location in the most prestigious Three Harbour Green building and Coal Harbour neighborhood, the largest combined living space and endless ocean views that will remain unobstructed.”

The penthouse comes with a seven-car private garage and three high-security rooms with storage space. Buyers will also have access to the building’s luxury amenities, like an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, indoor squash court, theater room and virtual golf, among others. There are 79 residences within the 31-story building but this is absolutely the crown jewel both of Three Harbour Green and all of Vancouver.

“It provides an unrivaled opportunity for a discerning owner to secure an enviable foundation to embrace all this amazing city has to offer, whether as a base to experience the magnificent natural beauty and outdoor adventures, raise a family or explore new opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology and innovation hubs,” Jiao says.

Check out more photos of the property below: