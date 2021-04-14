With an Indoor Pool and Lakefront Access, This $40 Million Connecticut Mansion Is a Swimmer’s Dream

If a massive, 14,880-square-foot mansion set on 27 acres in Greenwich, Conn., doesn’t already tempt with its spaciousness, privacy, classic beauty and proximity to Manhattan, this one amps up the offerings.

In addition to a modern and heated indoor pool, the lakeside boathouse and dock are just a short walk down the manicured lawns to the water’s edge if you want to swim, paddleboard, kayak or row. Or maybe you want to work up a sweat on the Har-Tru tennis court, while friends or family watch your match from the shaded pavilion. Or if it’s one of those dreary New England days, too wet to be outdoors, you can head to the home gym and yoga studio. Whatever your preference, this house has it.

The home, called Topping Hill, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and what seems like an endless array of entertainment and family rooms. From the playroom and au pair suite to the beautiful limestone-and-timber wine cellar, custom made for collectors who want case as well as single-bottle storage, to the Kevlar-lined safe room and soundproofed music room, the house meets just about every need a family could have.

And the details are all top-notch. The walls in the gym and pool house are also soundproofed to prevent echoes, and the pool has fingerprint-access security as well as a high-tech infrared cleaning system to control humidity. A huge skylight runs almost the length of the space, with custom lighting for evenings. Other thoughtful touches include heated flooring in all the bathrooms, as well as on the patios. There’s an elevator that connects all floors, motion-detection lighting throughout and a central heating and cooling system that’s been wrapped in soundproof materials for quiet. Windows have a UV treatment to help protect important artworks from the sun.

The vast kitchen begs for a gourmand with its marble countertops, La Cornue range, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances—including a warming drawer and wine cooler. Stone floors and oak cabinets anchor the space. In the primary bedroom suite, the views to the lake can be seen from the balcony. And in addition to a beautiful bathroom with mosaic tiled floors and a massive walk-in closet, the space includes a meditation room and is adjacent to that Kevlar-lined safe room.

The residence also includes a home office, a screened porch, five fireplaces, living room, family room, a separate laundry room with two washers and dryers and a dedicated drying room and a four-car garage. Wood paneling and wide-plank wood floors mark many of the indoor spaces.

Outside, the exterior is clad in hand-honed granite with custom gutters and bronze windows trimmed in limestone. Geothermal heating is included, as is a separate generator that can power the house at full capacity for seven days. A formal rose garden, as well as an expansive vegetable garden, were included on the grounds, with many walking paths. The property abuts conservation land and links up with the Greenwich horse-riding trail system. The only thing not included here is a guest house, but with 27 acres at your disposal, there’s plenty of room to build one or two.