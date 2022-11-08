This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront

A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point.

The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access to three different levels of outdoor living across its 7,750 square feet of living space.

Outside of Seattle, a waterfront mansion Lake Washington just listed for $43 million Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty

“Every element of this impeccable residence is well integrated with the nature that surrounds it,” notes the listing, which is held by Becky Gray of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. Sited on roughly one acre, the manse is set behind a private gate and is fronted by a grassy garden. With all that glorious greenery, the house itself almost gets lost amongst the well-manicured grounds—but that’s precisely the point.

The lakeside estate includes a private dock, 100 feet of water frontage and multiple outdoor living spaces Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, a natural color palette strengthens home’s the connection to the natural landscape and gives the interiors an overall sense of warmth. In the great room, you’ll find soaring ceilings and a set of sliding glass doors that open to an expansive deck. One of the home’s best vantage points, if you ask us. Although, the lookout from the primary suite isn’t too shabby either.

Nearby, a chef’s kitchen has been outfitted with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and sleek cabinets. If you’re looking to entertain, a media room is located downstairs on the lower level, complete with a big-screen TV, grand piano and a wet bar. Or, if the weather allows it, you could always head to the ground-floor swimming pool and spa. However, if you’d rather direct access to the lake, all you have to do is take a stroll out onto the private pier.

