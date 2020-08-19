This $90 Million Park Ave. Penthouse Is One of the Loftiest Residences in Manhattan

Few New York City towers are as notorious as 432 Park Avenue. Its design may have been inspired by a garbage can, albeit one by famed architect and designer Josef Hoffmann, and its developer may have plastered a 42-foot-tall poster of his new wife on the side of it in what’s commonly regarded as a jab at his ex, but its sheer scale is impossible to ignore. As of now the Rafael Viñoly-designed building is the fifth tallest in New York and the third tallest residential tower in the world. Penthouse units here are plenty high up, then—which is why a newly listed full-floor residence on the 82nd floor is so noteworthy.

The 8,000-square-foot unit takes up the entire floor. There are five bedrooms and six full baths—two primary and four en-suite for guests, as well as two powder rooms. Also included in the floor plan is two offices for your WFH set up, a media room, an eat-in kitchen and a sprawling great room. The whole thing is about 1,100 feet in the air—one of the tallest residential vantage points in the city—with sweeping views of Central Park and beyond.

Residents will have access to a private restaurant overseen by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt on the 12th floor, as well as a slew of other amenities including a fitness center staffed with experts who offer one-on-one training, a spa area, which includes a sauna, massage therapy room and 75-foot pool and a concierge team that can help with anything from personal shopping to art restoration.

The building was once home to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez—a short-lived residency, as they sold their $17.5 pad there just one year after purchasing. Current known occupants include financier Lewis Sanders and Saudi billionaire Fawaz Alhokair. The latter purchased the top-floor unit for $87.7 million four years ago.

As of now, the 82nd floor penthouse is the only one from 432 Park Avenue on the market. Those who’re ready to live the high life can inquire with Ryan Stenta of Douglas Elliman, who has the exclusive listing.