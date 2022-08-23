Quantcast
A-List Celebs Love This NYC Condo Building. Its Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $40 Million.

The four-bedroom apartment comes with its very own wrap-around terrace overlooking the city.

Greenwich St. Penthouse Hayley Day

This New York City penthouse is A-lister approved.

The slick duplex in question occupies a prime position within a landmarked Tribeca building that houses the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and other Hollywood elite. Located on Greenwich Street, the red-brick tower comprises 53 condos in total. The palatial penthouse, which was just listed by Compass for $40 million, is the pick of the bunch, of course.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath condo offers close to 5,600 square feet of living space and a wrap-around terrace with panoramic views of lower Manhattan. A private elevator opens to the top level where you’ll find an open-concept gallery, a kitchen, a dining area and a great room. Floor-to-ceiling windows and folding glass doors take full advantage of the surrounding terrace, reinforcing that indoor-outdoor feel. Around the duplex, high-end finishes abound, from an inlaid marble fireplace to custom hand-planed chevron floors. Elsewhere, a Boffi kitchen is decked out with top-of-line Miele and Gaggenau appliances, as well as a Nero Marquina marble island.

Greenwich St. Penthouse

The duplex penthouse is outfitted with a wrap-around terrace.  Hayley Day

The striking centerpiece is a sculptural, glass-trimmed staircase that is used to connect the two floors. Although, you can take the elevator to either if you’d prefer. Down the steps, you’ll find a foyer that expands to a south-facing family room equipped with a cozy fireplace. Steps away is a spacious children’s playroom, which could easily be converted into an office or den.

Greenwich St. Penthouse

You can expect top-of-the-line appliances and high-end finishes throughout.  Hayley Day

The real highlight is located just down the hall: an impressive primary suite with its own sitting area, wet bar and fireplace. Naturally, it’s accompanied by an equally lavish en suite with a freestanding soaking tub, an oversized walk-in rain shower, Antonio Lupi vanities, Hansgrohe fixtures and slabs of Calacatta Statuario marble. To top it off, there is a custom Poliform dressing room in which you can curate your ‘fits.

The swanky building tops the charts when it comes to amenities, too. Think a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a live-in resident manager, an underground parking space with valet support, a 71-foot indoor pool, a fitness center with a Turkish steam bath and a lush interior courtyard. Oh, and let’s not forget, a number of high-profile residents.

Steve Dawson, Robert Varvara and Brandon Turner hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this 443 Greenwich St. penthouse.

Greenwich St. Penthouse

Hayley Day

