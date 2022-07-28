This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach

This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times.

A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t see it from the street. How’s that for privacy?

“It sits on a double lot on the water in La Jolla, and it’s the largest on the water south of La Jolla Farms,” Douglas Elliman agent, Matt Altman, told Mansion Global. “There’s a stairway down to Windansea Beach and it sits above the Big Rock surf spot.”

This gated, contemporary retreat is set on 1.4 acres, enriched by lush, landscaped grounds that have been designed with winding stone walkways. A trip down the meandering path leads to a zero-edge pool surrounded by giant rock formations and a large, cascading waterfall. It also has its own swim-up bar and soaking tub. The outdoor area is meant for hosting or entertaining guests with four gas-powered fire pits and multiple seating areas. There are also two access points to Windansea Beach.

In order to enter the waterfront abode, one must cross a bridge that extends over the pool. Retractable walls grant each room access to the outdoors and give way to unmatched panoramic views of the Pacific. Designed in an open layout with exposed beams and hardwood flooring throughout, the Oasis’s interiors offer a generous amount of space with a main living area, dining area and top-of-the-line eat-in kitchen effortlessly flowing into one another. There are also two guest suites in addition to a primary bedroom that has a fireplace, patio and soaking tub.

“When you walk into it, it’s like walking into a fantasy,” Altman added.

Click here to see all the photos of the Oasis.