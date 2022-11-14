These New Ultra-Luxe Residences in NYC’s Tony Tribeca Neighborhood Show Off the Hudson River

Quiet streets, private buildings and fabulous views are just a few reasons Tribeca is a celebrity-loved enclave. The Manhattan neighborhood located on the city’s West Side stands for “Triangle Below Canal” and occupies an exclusive, yet well-known portion of Lower Manhattan. It’s revered for the Tribeca Film Festival, vast history (it’s one of Manhattan’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods), architecture and famous residents. It also happens to be one of the most expensive areas to live in the city.

The latest residential new kid on the block is 450 Washington, a residential conversion from developer Related that offers the last opportunity to purchase a new development home directly on the Hudson River Waterfront in Tribeca. Set to be completed in early 2023, the tower is a fully modern building from architects Roger Ferris + Partners, who created brand-new layouts, lobby, amenities and even installed a completely new facade and windows as part of this extensive conversion.

The living room in a residence. Colin Miller

There are 176 residences that range from open-plan studios to four bedrooms and are priced from $1 million to $12 million. The building is accessed via a gated entryway that leads into a private, 8,000-square-foot private courtyard and a double-height lobby. The contemporary design extends from the lobby to each thoughtful residence, and design features include seven-inch-wide European White Oak floors; high-performance glazed windows; custom white lacquer cabinetry; opalescent Brazilian Naica Quartzite countertops and backsplashes; a suite of Miele appliances; and custom fixtures. The building’s residences, lobby and amenity spaces feature custom furnishings by design firm MAWD and landscape architect Hollander Design.

Each residence features large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Colin Miller

There are also five-star hotel-like amenities, including a fitness suite, 12th-floor rooftop terrace, a residents’ lounge, private dining room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, business center and an on-site parking garage. Residents also have access to a live-in resident manager and lifestyle programming by Related Life, as well as property management services from Related.

“Tribeca has long been renowned as one of Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods as it is unique in its proximity to green space including Hudson River Park, as well as its walkability to some of the city’s best restaurants, shopping and cultural touchstones,” says Daniel August Cordeiro of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. “With protected water views, the residences at 450 Washington are among the most rare and coveted homes in all of New York City.”

The rooftop terrace. Binyan Studios

The exclusive building will surely entice high-profile individuals thanks to this rare ownership opportunity in a new building, as well as for the neighborhood. Neighboring buildings 70 Vestry, whose past residents include Lewis Hamilton, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady and Trevor Noah, and 443 Greenwich, whose past residents include Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Harry Styles, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. Sales are set to launch this month.

Check out more photos of the property below:

Each kitchen has custom white lacquer cabinets and marble backsplashes. Colin Miller

There are uninterrupted views. Binyan Studios

The building offers contemporary New York living. Colin Miller

The entrance to the building. Binyan Studios