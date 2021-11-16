Home of the Week: From Designer Furniture to Fine Wine, This $47.5 Million Malibu Mansion Comes Fully Stocked and Move-In Ready

Top Malibu mansion developer Kirkor Suri wanted his latest offering, a spectacular hilltop estate overlooking Malibu’s Billionaires’ Beach, to feel like a five-star boutique hotel. So he equipped it with everything, right down to the kitchen sink. In fact, multiple kitchen sinks.

Interior decorating-loving Suri, co-founder of Malibu Real Estate Investments, sweated every detail of every room, equipping each one with everything a buyer would ever need to move straight in. Every stick of furniture, piece of art, light fixture and side table tchotchke is included. That grand piano in the foyer, the cello in the entryway, the rows of bourbons in the bar? All included.

“Yes, having everything included in the home makes for great talking points,” listing broker Ani Dermenjian, with Douglas Elliman California, notes to Robb Report. “But someone in the market for a home like this will likely have multiple properties around the world. Most don’t have the time or patience to order furniture and wait for it to arrive. They want it move-in ready. Which is what we have with this exceptional property.”

Dermenjian adds that “the climate-controlled wine room is beyond amazing. I think we counted almost 1,000 bottles, and these are some great vintages.”

Suri’s latest offering sits on a sprawling 22-acre hillside lot located in the prestigious Carbon Beach Terraces Estates just above the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s a short drive to Malibu, with its upscale eateries like Nobu and Soho House, and five minutes from La Costa Beach and Tennis Club. And yes, membership to the pricy club comes with the home.

According to Dermenjian, back in 2011, Suri and his business partner Bedros Oruncakciel, purchased a total of 88 hillside acres at Carbon Beach Terraces with plans to divide them into four homesites. Two homes, including this one, have been completed; work on the other two will commence when these are sold.

This newest property, at 5012 Carbon Beach Terrace, was completed just weeks ago. Among the many highlights is a sprawling wellness floor on the lower level with everything from a well-equipped gym, steam room and sauna to a hair and nail salon and massage room.

Close by is the state-of-the-art movie theater with a ceiling filled with twinkling stars (and the occasional shooting star), as well as a sports bar with a pool table and shelves stocked with pricey spirits. Another door leads to a private poker room that’s vented for cigar smoking. Of course, it also comes with boxes of stogies.

Elliman’s Dermenjian says that one of the true highlights of the home is its spectacular entryway. It features a towering, pivoting glass door that opens into the house—but before you reach the door, you have to walk across a glass bridge that looks straight down into the spa area below.

“Yes, it’s a little unnerving, but no one looks down when there’s the view straight out to the ocean,” notes the agent. “All you see as you walk through the door is sea. It faces west so the sunsets are spectacular.”

To compliment the glass entryway is a jaw-dropping, all-glass staircase leading down to the lower spa level. It’s inspired by the iconic glass staircase at the flagship Apple Store on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. According to Dermenjian, Suri visited the store, saw the staircase and wanted to replicate it in his new spec house. Leading Malibu architect Douglas Burdge, who designed the home, incorporated the staircase in his design, and commissioned famed Italian custom stair maker, Siller Treppen, to build it. A team of fitters was flown in to install it.

Covering three levels, the home offers five bedrooms and six baths, plus a self-contained one-bedroom guest house that towers above the three-car garage. Its elevated position, and walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, give it the best views in the house. Its true surprise and delight feature is that it opens out onto its own private resort-style roof deck, complete with seating, sun loungers, bar, outdoor kitchen and barbecue.

Not that anyone would want to stray too far from the outdoor spaces at the front of the home. These include an oversize infinity-edge swimming pool, huge indoor/outdoor entertaining area and, maybe the piece de resistance, a palm-tree-fringed, man-made sandy beach alongside the pool.

With all these, it’s clear the home really does come with everything. As to whether you’d prefer hard or soft bristles for your toothbrushes—well, that should be part of the negotiations.

Check out more images of the home below: