This Stunning $48 Million Home ‘Floats’ on a Promontory High Above Los Angeles

You don’t have to compromise on quality or location when it comes to this $48 million masterpiece at 8201 Bellgave Place. The home is located next door to its muse, Stahl House, which was built by late legendary architect Pierre Koenig, and famed luxury developer Clive Robertson was inspired by Koenig’s signature architectural style of modern glass and steel abodes when conceptualizing this new build.

Robertson spearheaded the development with world-renowned South African architecture firm SAOTA to create a jewel box-like “floating” home perched above the Sunset Strip. It’s set on the last promontory in the area and offers a new, rare chance to own a home with 270-degree views of downtown Los Angeles, Century City and Griffith Observatory.

“Views like this don’t just come on the market anymore, especially after the bullish market we saw in 2021,” says co-listing agent Branden Williams at the Beverly Hills Estates. “Having a tangible asset as amazing as this one is a slam dunk for buyers looking for something that will appreciate over time.”

The two-story home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, spanning a total of 3,600 square feet, and is set on a 23,307-square-foot lot surrounded by imported mature olive trees and clean landscaping. The primary suite is particularly special as it has its own private terrace with loungers, a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub and a dreamy walk-in closet.

The home’s emphasis on indoor-outdoor living is apparent in every room, which has either floor-to-ceiling windows or glass-sliding doors that open onto spacious outdoor decks on both stories. During the day, there’s light in every room, and by night, you are rewarded with a sparkling skyline.

The future buyer will appreciate how undeniably spacious and bright the home feels thanks to high ceilings and glass accents, as well as neutral-hued materials imported from around the globe. The exterior is a beautiful Italian split-face travertine, which was quarried from the Bagni di Tivolli 12 miles from Rome; it’s the same quarry used to build the Vatican and the Colosseum. Inside, there are long plank, French white oak floors, hand-selected to have no knots, as well as Italian stone and star fire glass to remove any green tint. There is also custom cabinetry and custom millwork doors.

Outside you’ll find a heated pool and spa, as well as several outdoor lounge areas. Perfect for entertaining, the home also has a barbecue, wet bar and a walk-in wine cellar. There’s also plenty of wall space to showcase an impressive art collection.

“A curated lifestyle is what buyers in this hot market are looking for when purchasing a major investment,” says co-listing agent Rayni Williams. “This home is a perfect culmination of what I love to work with: sophisticated style, architecture, luxury, land and a view.”

The home is co-listed by Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at the Beverly Hills Estates and Tyrone McKillen of Plus Real Estate Group at Compass.