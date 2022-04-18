This $48 Million Italian-Style Miami Villa Has a Boat Slip and 300 Feet of Private Waterfront

As its name implies, this palatial estate known as Villa Positano looks plucked out of Italy—though it’s actually located in Coconut Grove, Florida. The home is just one of 26 estates within the prestigious Camp Biscayne neighborhood, a gated beachfront community that in the 1920s was a getaway for prominent types like the Rockefellers and Alexander Graham Bell. Today, it retains the same level of luxury and privacy, along with towering oak trees, palms, lush landscaping and plenty of waterfront land.

“It is situated in one of the oldest private waterfront enclaves in Miami,” says Elena Bluntzer of One Sotheby’s International Realty. “Villa Postiano’s lifestyle is that of pure serenity in a natural, native Coconut Grove hammock.”

Owner and developer Ernst Swietelsky grew up in his family’s country villa on a lake south of Salzburg, Austria, and wanted to recreate that beautiful waterfront experience. He then found this beautiful parcel, which he loved as it provided an intimate level of privacy and beauty, and enlisted architects Portuondo and Perotti to create this masterpiece. Of all the homes nestled within the enclave, Villa Positano at 3080 Munroe Drive is a true work of art.

The 10,220-square-foot estate has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and three levels of incredible terraces. For $48 million, the home features beautiful rooms with a chic European feel and dramatic touches, like 30-feet coffered ceilings and a Romanesque-style atrium. There are Jerusalem stone floors in all the living areas, as well as mahogany floors in the bedrooms and offices.

While there are many Italian-style touches, Swietelsky also wanted to infuse Caribbean flair within the home, like the Caribbean-style 12-foot-wide terraces on every level and floor-to-ceiling windows and doors so you’ll never miss the view. A chef’s kitchen, a spacious living room, a gym, an elevator and indoor and outdoor dining complete the home’s interiors.

“All the materials used for the finishes, such as soft keystone and coral, are natural and indigenous to Florida,” Bluntzer says. “The owner inspected the seawall himself when he first bought the land and upon jumping into the water he was enamored by the sighting of a seahorse in what is now his back yard.”

Every room within the home has sparkling views over Biscayne Bay, making the place feel like a true tropical paradise; the views even extend to downtown Miami and the nearby marina. Two grand staircases on either side of the home lead you to the backyard where there are expansive sheltered porches, courtyards and a large pool with a gazebo nearby. Sun loungers can be set around the pool and close to the water, depending on what you feel, and manicured lawns separate the many lounge areas and are ideal for lawn games or hosting parties. The home is also covered in beautiful lush vines.

For those who love being on the water, the property sits on 300 feet of waterfront with a private boat slip and 180-degree views of Sailboat Bay.

Check out more photos of the property below: