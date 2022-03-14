This $49.5 Million Bel Air Estate Comes With 2 Homes, 2 Pools and Lots of Old Hollywood Charm

Il Sogno Estate in tony Bel Air is on the market for the first time in over half a century.

First built in 1928, which makes it one of the first homes ever built in Bel Air, the estate has been put up for sale by Howard Ruby, husband of late Hollywood actress Yvette Mimieux. Il Sogno, translated to “the dream” in Italian, recalls a bygone era of design and living, one that prioritized individuality, charm and painstaking attention to detail.

The 1.5-acre property features two homes, at 500 and 512 Perugia Way respectively, and is located within a highly secure cul-de-sac with dedicated neighborhood guards. The main residence is a Tuscan-style villa built by Mark Daniels with interiors by Kalef Alaton (who Architectural Digest once called one of the 20 greatest designers of all time). You are initially greeted by a landscaped, circular motor court and beautiful plants that immediately transports you to Italy. The villa itself is adorned in lush foliage, like the climbing vines and mature trees that shade the entrance.

The home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two powder rooms, which are spread throughout its 10,607 square feet. At every turn are authentic design details straight from Italy. Alaton employed artisans from Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast to create beautiful details, which include a hand-painted ornate ceiling in the formal living room. Other decorative elements include antique plaster walls, six stone-carved fireplace, high-beamed ceilings, arched French doors, a hand-lacquered library and more.

The elegant and romantic home also features grand entertaining spaces, like a formal dining room, ballroom, formal living room, family room and a brick-clad wine cellar with a tasting area. There’s also a glass-walled solarium with indoor trees and a breakfast room with beautiful mirrored decorative panels that connects to the kitchen. Other features include a four-car garage, two offices and a gym. However, it’s the outdoor space that makes this villa a true paradise.

Beautiful French doors open onto a bougainvillea-filled veranda and expansive patio, which overlooks extensive manicured lawns. The patio leads you to a stone staircase where you’ll find a large swimming pool and sunken grotto spa, again lined with bright-colored flowers. The grounds are spectacular and feature enormous lawns and formal gardens designed by David Jones, the personal florist for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor and Nancy Reagan, to name a few.

The second home at 512 Perugia Way is a Balinese-style cottage with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 4,900-square-foot home also has maid’s quarters and a cozy one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabana, as well as a wraparound terrace lined with plants. It features hand-painted wallpaper, a lanai with an outdoor fireplace and Balinese decor and art. It even has its own swimming pool.

Mimieux and Ruby have lived in the home since 1979, and upon her passing in January of this year, Ruby decided to sell he home. Mimieux, a Golden Globe-nominated actress, is best known for her role in the film The Time Machine.

“Il Sogno is a magnificent and rare opportunity,” says Linda May of Linda May Properties. “Its impeccable architectural details and design are perfectly complemented by the flawless SoCal indoor-outdoor living showcased throughout the property. The entire 1.5-acre compound includes two lots, two fabulous houses and two swimming pools. With the utmost privacy, extensive acreage, spectacular city and ocean views, expansive formal grounds and a Balinese-like garden haven, it’s unlike anything on the market right now. Il Sogno is a true trophy estate.”

The home is listed by May, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estates Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.

Check out more photos of the property below: