This $5.5 Million Lake Placid Home Comes With Its Own Luxe Electric Day Boat

Who doesn’t love a good twofer? A waterfront property located on New York’s Lake Placid is being offered for sale with a bonus luxury dayboat.

The charming, red-trimmed residence on Chipmunk Lane, which was listed for $5.5 million by Colleen Holmes of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid last week, juts out over the idyllic lake. It’s quite the anomaly as this type of build so close to the water is no longer permitted in the state.

Completely renovated in 2016, the house spans just over 2,800 square feet and features huge floor-to-ceiling windows, hickory flooring and cozy fireplaces throughout. The fully furnished abode offers three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a great room, kitchen, dining room and lounge.

The pièce de résistance is the primary bedroom. Spanning the entire second level, it offers a walk-in wardrobe, an ensuite with mountain views, a skylight for stargazing and a private balcony with a fire pit.

Another highlight is the main deck. Designed for entertaining, it comes complete with a built-in sound system, a gas hookup for your grill and plenty of comfy seating. Oh, it also boasts 180-degree views of the lake and the Adirondack Mountains.

Down below, you’ll find three water bays with motorized boat lifts and two slips. Herein lies the complimentary high-end electric Duffy 21. Also on the water level is a full bathroom, a changing room and another covered deck.

“It’s rare to walk through your front door and see your boats docked inside your home,” Holmes told Robb Report via email. “​​The home’s smart design enhances the views from every room, really bringing the outdoors in.”

Spanning just shy of half an acre, the property also comprises a guest house with two bedrooms, two baths, two kitchens and a single-car garage.

So, in actual fact, you get a lakeside house, a large cottage and a boat—all for under $6 mil. Not bad at all.

Check out more photos below: