At This Sprawling $50 Million Penthouse in LA, the Outdoors Are Just Another Room—with Gobsmacking Views

It defines living large. This newly completed 10th-floor mega-penthouse in West Hollywood’s vibrant Arts and Design District sprawls across 6,451 square feet of interior space with an additional 1,489 square feet of terraces for a total of nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living. At the mere touch of a button, almost 300 linear feet of motorized, Swiss-engineered, triple-glazed Vitrocsa windows can power open to offer unobstructed, show-stopping views of the distant San Gabriel Mountains, the Hollywood Hills and Century City.

This East Penthouse—currently being listed off-market for a finger-in-the-wind $50 million—sits on top of the new 8899 Beverly tower, where buzzy Beverly Boulevard meets North Swall Drive. Seattle-based architectural powerhouse Olson Kundig—Bill Gates’s firm of choice, which recently completed the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla.—was called in to give fresh life to a former midcentury-modern office building originally designed by famed California architect Richard Dorman. Built in 1964, it was home to LA’s International Design Center, ground zero for the city’s creative community.

In Olson Kundig’s hands, the new 8899 Beverly development, masterminded by landmark property specialists Townscape Partners, features 40 total residences, including tandem 10th-floor penthouses. This sexy, furnished East Penthouse offers four bedrooms, five baths, 14-foot ceilings throughout and 17-inch-thick concrete floors.

The exterior of the luxury condo housing the penthouse at 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood, CA. Nils Timm

“It’s a dream space for entertaining on the grandest scale,” says Fredrik Eklund, founder of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, referring to the twin chef’s kitchens and vast open-plan dining area with a 14-seat wood-and-bronze table designed by firm principal Tom Kundig.

Throughout the penthouse are other signature Kundig custom features, such as solid bronze, leather- wrapped-and-hand-stitched door handles, patinated bronze wall panels and fumed and wire-brushed wide- plank French white-oak flooring. The building’s amenities include 24-hour valet, a state-of-the-art indoor fitness center and yoga studio and a lush 12,000-square-foot outdoor deck with pool. For the supercar-obsessed, there are showroom-like private garages with herringbone brick flooring and white-oak wall paneling.

As for that second, adjoining West Penthouse, it’s also quietly on the market. Merge the two and—for around a mere $100 million—inhabit, at approximately 20,000 square feet, simply the world’s biggest penthouse. Now that’s living large.