This $50 Million Malibu Beach Villa Gives You Panoramic Ocean Views From Sunrise to Sunset

Panoramic sunrise-to-sunset ocean views can be yours at Villa Splendido, a new estate perched above Malibu’s Billionaire’s Beach. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom modern masterpiece with a standalone guest house was designed by the architect Douglas Burdge.

Nestled in one of the most exclusive beachside enclaves in the world, Villa Splendido sits on 17 acres. Rising up into the mountains, a private driveway and dual-gated entry lead to a dramatically lit, airport-runway-inspired entrance.

Stepping through the impressive oversized front door, you’re met with 180-degree ocean views through floor-to-ceiling glass doors. With just a touch of a button, the automatic sliding Fleetwood doors seamlessly open to bring the outside in. “It creates the perfect marriage of indoor and outdoor living at its finest,” says the estate’s agent, Ani Dermenjian, global luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Burdge has created an airy, al fresco feel throughout. “Open spaces dominate the design and flow of the entire residence,” says Dermenjian. “Stunning panoramas framed by floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room show off both ocean and mountain views.”

The stylish, 13,000-square-foot property includes a living room with outdoor deck, dining room, chef’s kitchen, bar, James Bond-inspired office, entertainment area outfitted with grand piano, billiards table and fully-stocked bar, and wellness center equipped with sauna, steam shower, spa-like Jacuzzi, massage room and private gym.

Showcasing views from Queens Necklace to Point Dume, the master bedroom offers its own private 408-square-foot deck, walk-in closet, and bathroom with disappearing windows and freestanding center tub. All of the bedrooms offer ensuite bathrooms with oversized marble showers, and decks. The flooring throughout is made of imported Portuguese limestone. “Virtually every element of this extraordinary estate was purposely constructed with an unparalleled dedication to quality and craftsmanship, which is evident in the bespoke details and custom built-ins throughout,” notes Dermenjian.

In addition to a three-car garage, the grounds include an infinity pool with a swim-up bar and man-made sand beach, barbecue area, outdoor pizza oven, various fire pit nooks and patio areas, and the guesthouse with its own 736-square-foot patio.

The house comes fully furnished. This includes indoor and outdoor furnishings, plush accents, modern fixtures, fine art from across the globe, and a fully-stocked bar and wine cellar. All of which were hand-selected by the property’s developer says Dermenjian. Also included is membership to the Malibu La Costa Beach and Tennis Club.

.Offering both privacy and proximity to local hotspots like Nobu and Soho House, this modern seaside escape offers a life with stunning sunsets and sunrises over the water.