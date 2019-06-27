This $55 Million LA Home Turns the Living Room Into an Art Gallery for Your Porsche

The Umeo Estate.

Why hide your 911 in a dark garage when you can show it off like a work of art inside a $55 million Los Angeles pad? That’s the rationale behind the Umeo Estate, a 15,000-square-foot property that lets you pull you prized coupe right up into the office. Think of it as a particularly speedy sculpture, one that you also happen to drive.

The Umeo Estate purports to be one of only a few homes to have this auto amenity. But when you’re not busy pulling up into an in-house glass box garage or chatting about your car-turned-centerpiece over cocktails, the residence has plenty of other bells to whistles to go around. With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the immense property’s lower level houses a home theater, walk-in wine cellar and bar. And if you’re looking for a wellness detox after that afternoon drive, there’s an infra-red sauna, cold dipping tub and gym just down the hall.

The Palisades-area property is also an architecturally noteworthy home that nails what many California mansions do so well: bringing the outside in. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the cliffside two-acre lot, and retractable glass doors literally bring an airy quality to the space.

“Nobody’s ever built a house like this in the Palisades,” listing agent Gary Glass told Forbes. “This is one of the most architecturally significant homes ever to be built in Los Angeles, with spectacular mountain and ocean views.”

When you’re not ogling at the views, the home also boast a sleek, open-plank kitchen adjacent to its living room and just-outside pool. It’s the perfect entertainment suite for cooking up dinner and lounging by the water—while discussing the many enviable marques in your collection, of course.

And, according to Glass, the Umeo Estate also sits adjacent to many a major celebrity. Who, exactly? You’ll have to move in to find out, but rest assured it’s a secluded locale free of any unwanted paparazzi.

If the estate sells at the $55 million list price, it will set a record for the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Start your engines.