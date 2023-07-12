Ultimate Homes: This Historic Tribeca Condo Has a Lofted Second Floor With a Suspended Walkway

In a city brimming with new construction, a historic loft-style building that meets the needs of modern living can be a rare find, which is why unit 1C at 55 White Street in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood is so special.

This landmarked cast-iron building was first built in 1861 and has just 16 units over seven stories. Listed for $4.45 million, unit 1C has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a loft-style second floor and a suspended walkway over the living and dining room. It’s been gut renovated for today’s discerning buyer but retains old-world charm, like Corinithian cast-iron columns, high ceilings, and oversized sash windows reminiscent of a bygone era.

The dining area. Core NYC

“First floor apartments allow you to truly embody loft living with considerable ceiling heights,” says listing agent Emily Beare of The Emily Beare Team at Core NYC Real Estate. “The home features three levels which allows for spacious living. The biggest misconception of first floor apartments is lack of light, however, this home is southern facing and natural light does pour through. That said, it is priced very well. When you walk in you have this overwhelming sense of historic New York. The building was formerly a saddlery store and warehouse, built in 1860. The current owners have done an excellent job of blending charmed details with modern design. The apartment is seamlessly curated, and you feel it upon entry.”

The triplex loft features a lower floor with a den, bedroom, and rec room; a main floor with the living room, dining area, kitchen, and bedroom, and an upper floor with an office and primary bedroom. The entrance is located on the main floor and opens to the open-plan kitchen and living and dining area. The kitchen has state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as an eat-in waterfall marble island and matching marble backsplashes. There’s a wood-burning fireplace, custom built-in shelving, beautiful hardwood floors, and plenty of natural light that floods in from the oversized windows. Behind the kitchen is a quiet bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The kitchen. Core NYC

Up the stairs, there is a lofted den that leads to a bridged walkway that connects to the secluded primary suite and primary bathroom. The primary suite has beautiful natural light, as well as a walk-in closet and large bathroom with an enclosed walk-in shower and dual sinks. This is perhaps one of the most defining features of the apartment. The lower level features the third bedroom and an ensuite bathroom, plus flexible recreational space that can be transformed into a studio, secondary office, or storage area.

“There is no other loft like this in New York City,” she says. “It is the perfect mix of classic old-world charm paired with sleek modern living. I don’t think I have ever seen the bridged walkway in any other apartment before.”

The primary suite. Core NYC

The charming unit has been fully upgraded to include integrated home automation; a high-end entertainment system, like built-in wall and ceiling speakers and a six-zone Sonos system; automated blinds; an alarm system; and a brand-new HVAC and boiler system.

The building is within walking distance of some of Tribeca’s most sought-after restaurants, like Locanda Verde, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, and American Cut, and boutique shopping. Tribeca is known for its celebrity residents, high-end condo buildings, historic landmarked areas, and proximity to the Hudson River. At the corner of White Street and Franklin Place, 55 White is also within walking distance to SoHo and West Village.

The lofted den. Core NYC

“You are in the heart of Tribeca on historic White Street, steps away from some of the city’s best eateries, galleries, and shopping,” she says. “The building also features a gorgeous and unexpected rooftop oasis, which is very desirable and the street alone is interesting to look at with one cast-iron building after the next.”

In addition to the shared rooftop deck, the entire building has central air, elevators, bike storage, private storage, and a full-time superintendent for added peace of mind.

Click here for more photos of 1C at 55 White Street.