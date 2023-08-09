This $58 Million Greenwich Estate With Private Dock Offers an Elegant Waterfront Lifestyle

A waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, is newly listed with a price tag pushing up on $58 million. The rusticated stone Georgian Colonial mansion, within the 24-hour guard-gated Mead Point Association, presides over 1.6 acres with head-on water views.

Last sold in May 2012 for $10.6 million, according to tax records, the home was originally built in 1928 and expertly updated and reimagined in 2014 for a modern lifestyle by Dublin-born local architect Cormac Byrne. Measuring in at a commodious 12,500 square feet with high ceilings and custom millwork throughout, the residence offers six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The teal-lacquered library/office has a dreamy water view. Realty Plans

The stately house exudes sophisticated elegance with a black-and-white checkerboard marble floor in the foyer and shimmering gold Chinoiserie wallpaper in the powder room. Thanks to the decorative handiwork of Manhattan-based designer Eugenie Niven, the home is also playful and casual thanks to whimsical flourishes such as the palm tree wallpaper in the double-height living room and a spirited use of color, as exampled in the teal-lacquered library/office and the lime-colored cushions on the bamboo chairs in the breakfast room.

Other highlights include an all-white gourmet kitchen with marble counters and an adjoining TV lounge, a paneled family room with a fireplace and a trio of arched French doors, and a dining room with feathery platinum-toned wallpaper and not just one but two round windows.

The private dock will accommodate a couple of small watercraft. James Gagliardi

The main bedroom offers a vintage-inspired marble bathroom, a bespoke dressing room, and a water view balcony, while the lower level houses a three-car garage and a huge mudroom lined with custom cabinets for stashing coats, winter boots, and boat gear.

Most rooms on the main floor spill out onto stone-paved waterside terraces. Lawns and flowering plants surround the simple rectangular swimming pool, while lush lawns roll down to the stone bulkheaded shoreline, where there’s a private dock and a small beach.

As high as the not quite $59 million asking price may be, it’s a bargain compared to the $138.8 million recently plunked down for Copper Beech Farm, another of the estates in the Mead Point Association.

The property is available via Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage

Click here to see all the photos of 545 Indian Field.