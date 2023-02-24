This $60 Million Vero Beach Mega-Mansion Has a Pool Inlayed With 14K Gold

South Florida’s real estate market is as hot as the Sunshine State itself and one newly listed home on Vero Beach proves why.

Listed for a hefty $60 million, this 23,000-square-foot mega-mansion is currently the priciest property in the area and comes with quite an impressive roster of amenities. For starters, the six-bedroom behemoth shares the five-acre lot with a one-bedroom guest house and features two sprawling waterfronts. There are 205 feet along the Atlantic Ocean and an extra 198 feet along the Indian River. Plus, the spread sports a 14-car garage, a glass mosaic pool with 14-karat gold inlays, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and a 400-foot boat dock with its own lift. Better yet, the pad is being offered up fully furnished, so pretty much everything is yours to keep.

The priciest property in Florida’s Vero Beach just listed for $60 million James Northen / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The sellers are retired RV dealer, Doug O’Banion and his wife, Sharon, who bought the home at auction back in 2019 for a winning bid of $10.25 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Since they moved in, they spent roughly two-and-a-half years and millions of dollars renovating the palatial estate. The main residence now has new HVAC systems, plumbing and electrical work. The roof was also transformed into a swanky 2,000-square-foot skydeck, equipped with a kitchenette, grill, hot tub and dining areas.

The third floor of the main house was converted into a rooftop skydeck with its own hot tub and kitchen James Northen / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the interiors showcase soaring high ceilings, stately columns and oversized windows throughout to frame those eye-popping views. The massive abode includes a movie theater that pays homage to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, a wood-paneled library, a gym and not one but three kitchens. Right off the entryway is a two-story living room with a decorative mantle and fireplace. Nearby, a formal dining room has granite flooring and a stunning cove ceiling. The pièce de résistance, though, is the primary suite. Here you’ll find your own private elevator that leads to an office that doubles as a yoga room and gives you access to that sweet third-floor skydeck.

Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 2150 S Highway A1A.