See What Nearly $100 Million Gets You in Silicon Valley

Home to many of the top investors and innovators in the tech industry, Silicon Valley has become one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The local luxuries are as diverse as they are vast, so it’s no wonder that tech giants like Google, Apple, and Facebook are headquartered there. Set on over 13 acres of lush greenery in the hills of affluent Palo Alto, 610 Los Trancos Road is a four-level estate that makes it easy to see why prospective buyers are flocking to the Northern California enclave.

Built in 2008 and designed by architect Thomas Jakway, the five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home is spread across 32,000 square feet. The tranquil Silicon Valley property effortlessly blends into nature with its use of clean lines, neutral tones, and natural stone. Spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows offer an abundance of natural light and ample views of the hills, while high ceilings and exposed wooden beams provide the interior with a relaxed and warm atmosphere. The home also features two fireplaces, an expansive garage, and installed security equipment.

Amenities abound in the abode, including an indoor basketball court, a billiards room, pizza room, poker room, media space, social room, dance floor, full gym, and an exclusive spa with a sauna, steam room, and massage table. And that’s not even scratching the surface. The estate also offers a wine cellar (ideal for collecting vintages from the nearby Sonoma and Napa valleys), a safe room for added security, a 110-yard golfing area complete with two putting greens, a swimming pool, a massive multifunctional indoor ice rink/tennis court, and a one-bedroom guesthouse. Entertaining guests has never been quite this easy—or fun.

The palatial property is currently listed as a non-MLS property by the digital brokerage firm REX Real Estate (which seems like the fitting way to sell a home in Silicon Valley). It can be yours for $96.8 million.