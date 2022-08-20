Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.)

From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers and the entire length of Manhattan. On a clear day you can glimpse the Statue of Liberty keeping watch. The only people who could look in—if the exterior wasn’t reflective glass—would be aboard jets on final descent to LaGuardia.

“Every room, from sunrise to sunset, offers unmatched views of the city and beyond,” says Beth Fisher, senior managing director at listing agent Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. Highlights include a sprawling 50-foot-by-30-foot great room with northern, eastern and western exposures and a huge primary suite with its own sitting room, two dressing rooms and a dual bathroom. And add to that four additional bedrooms, a library, a family room and art galleries.



But the building’s real draw may be its over-the-top amenities. The residents-only club on the 100th floor is home to a private ballroom (the world’s highest, apparently, if that matters when waltzing), a wine bar, a cigar lounge and a dining room with menus by Michelin-star chefs.

The 16th floor features a 63-foot indoor saltwater pool, squash and basketball courts, a cycling studio and a spa with steam room and sauna. Two floors below, there’s a grassy sundeck with a 60-foot outdoor pool, a bar, a fireplace and a movie theater.

Another reason not to leave the building? The tower’s first seven floors are occupied by Nordstrom’s first full-line department store in the city—and residents get special perks.

“It’s the ultimate urban resort,” Fisher says.