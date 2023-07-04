This $37 Million Tuscan-Inspired Estate in Los Angeles Will Transport You to the 1920s Italian Countryside

From the moment the gates open to this Tuscan-style home in Bel-Air, you feel as though you’re transported to Italy.

The property is listed for $37 million by Philip Rahimzadeh, an L.A.-based real estate development, and is a completely reimagined Spanish Revival home from the 1920s. Situated in the famed Platinum Triangle of Bel-Air, the property spans just under an acre and is a private sanctuary hidden within the glitzy community.

The entry portico with imported Italian stone. Nils Timm

“The stately grounds are reminiscent of a country estate in Tuscany,” says owner Philip Rahimzadeh. “The central courtyard is the heart of the home with connectivity to the entry hallway, kitchen, living room and pool area. The grand outdoor arched loggia off the great room at the garden level is very Italian, along with the stoned entry portico.”

Shaded by olive and fruit trees, the gated driveway opens to a circular motor court centered by an 18th-century French fountain. Rahimzadeh spared no expense in sourcing the finest materials from around the globe, including a Bodega limestone-clad entry portico, Italian Porphyry cobblestone, and an arched steel entry door. The home has 11,050 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The interior walls are marmorino plaster, giving each room added textural detail, and are complemented by stone flooring and white oak parquet floors in the entry and living areas. Each room is flooded with natural light thanks to arched steel windows and doors, as well as sliding glass doors that open to the backyard and terrace from the spacious living room. Rahimzadeh’s goal was to pay homage to the classic architectural style and kept many elements like arches and original tiles in the grand ballroom.

The open-plan living room. Nils Timm

“Meticulous attention was paid to intricate details throughout the renovation,” says Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate. “For instance, the handcrafted iron railings were skillfully integrated into the base of the staircases, seamlessly merging form and function. The marmorino plaster, which added an authentic old-world texture and appeal. The fireplaces were meticulously sourced from Provence, France and 17th and 18th-century limestone, further accentuating the storied architectural heritage of the property.”

The main level also houses the oversized kitchen, complete with a Calacatta Delicato marble island that has been book matched with a DuPont beveled edge. The kitchen is lit by vintage British milk glass pendant lighting. A sculptural plaster staircase, accentuated by a Luigi Caccia Dominioni ceiling light, leads you to the upper level where there are two bedrooms, a secondary family room with another 18th-century stone fireplace, and an exterior entrance that leads to the theater room nearby. The primary suite is just as special as the rest of the home with an antique fireplace, private terrace, dual bathrooms, and dual closets with custom millwork.

The dining room. Nils Timm

Outside is nothing short of magical, and the backyard features a large pool and spacious deck, as well as an outdoor dining area and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and barbecue. The courtyard has a centenary olive tree, mature persimmon and citrus trees, and two 18th-century French troughs used as a fire pit and fountain. There’s als a separate gym as well as a loggia off the great room with a 400-year-old fountain.

“One of the highlights of the house is the enchanting play of natural light throughout the sweeping hallway on the upper floor and the lower loggia adjacent to the ballroom,” Bacal says. “As the sun moves throughout the day, the ever-changing patterns of light create a captivating ambiance. Careful consideration was given to ensure that the house maintained a serene presence, complementing rather than overshadowing the surrounding grounds, picturesque views, and lush landscaping.”

Click here to see more photos of 701 Nimes.