Inside a $75 Million Palm Beach Estate With a Boat Lift and 400 Feet of Waterfront

A home and a place to park your boat? Villa Oceano Azul allows you to do both. In Manalapan, Florida, just south of Palm Beach, this home at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard has double waterfront access, including 200 feet of oceanfront and 200 feet along the intracoastal waterway. On the intracoastal waterway side, boating aficionados have easy access to their favorite water-based pursuits, as there is a jet ski pad and a 50-foot private dock with a boat lift for vessels up to 20,000 pounds.

Located on a two-acre parcel, the $75 million masterpiece spans 16,609 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as a detached six-car garage. Originally built in 2016, the home’s owner spared no expense on the modern interiors and the immaculate landscaping surrounding the residence.

You enter through an ultra-private driveway, which has room for several cars, then walk up the stone steps to the expansive entrance, which features one of the two pools, massive palm trees and plenty of outdoor seating. It’s not difficult to imagine the large-scale parties that could be thrown here.

Everything in the home exudes grand living, like the massive foyer and staircase, oversized living rooms and large chef’s kitchen. From every room there are incredible views over the ocean through large windows. There’s also a 2,700-square-foot owner’s suite that is like its own separate residence. The owner enlisted the firm Marc-Michaels Interior Design to create the contemporary “beach chic” interiors, and the traditional-meets-modern design makes the home feel exceptionally warm and cozy.

Perfect for oenophiles who love to entertain, there is a 2,000-bottle wine room in the formal dining room. Other amenities include the upstairs meditation room, which converts into a movie theater with a 12-foot drop down screen; a generously sized office; a gym; and a game room.

The interiors are also built for entertaining; the living room, for example, has a large five-seat bar. Its doors open directly onto the backyard, where you’ll find a pool deck, pool and spa, putting green, large lawn and covered dining area, as well as perfect views of the ocean and the sound of lapping waves.

“The town of Manalapan has its own private police force with land and marine patrols, as well as complimentary membership to the historic La Coquille Club within Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa,” says listing agent Philip Smith with Luxury Resort Portfolio, who is managing the listing with his wife, Carla. “The sellers have lived in Manalapan for over five years since they purchased the home and even purchased another parcel of land from Billy Joel because they love the area so much.”

Notable residents of Manalapan include Tony Robbins, Billy Joel, musician Yanni and prominent businesspeople and philanthropists.

Check out more photos of the property below: