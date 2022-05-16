This $85 Million Home on Seattle’s Lake Washington Has a Marina for Your Boat and Seaplane

This palatial, $85 million estate is currently the most expensive listing in Seattle, and it certainly features enough amenities to warrant the title. It’s also got some pedigree: The seller is Bruce McCaw, brother of cell service billionaire Craig McCaw, who purchased the home In 1999 from renowned saxophonist Kenny G.

Located in the esteemed town of Hunts Point just outside the city, the home is shrouded in privacy thanks to the towering trees and hedges on either side. And once you step foot on the 4.3-acre property, it’s like being at your own private chateau. Sprawling manicured lawns, stone patios, a large in-ground pool, water fountains and gardens await. Even better, the place is located along 327 feet of no-bank shoreline on Lake Washington, the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the state, and is ideal for boating excursions.

You can even land your very own seaplane here and park it at your private dock. While seaplanes are common in the region, a private dock for your ride is not. McCaw, a pilot, told the Puget Sound Business Journal that he designed the dock himself. It’s actually more of a private marina, as there is also space for a 150-foot yacht, jet skis and other boats.

In front of the dock, there’s a small sandy beach to plant an Adirondack chair or two and watch lake life in action, as well as a nearby beach house for easy lunches in the summer. The property is ripe for outdoor lovers, as there’s plenty of lawn space, a tennis court surrounded by tall pines, a pool with water features and a spa. There is also a staff house and a pool cabana.

The residence was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also designed homes for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg and Lisa Vanderpump. The opulent exterior is reminiscent of the mid-90s luxury home aesthetic, but is still unique compared to others in the area.

The ten-bedroom, five-bathroom home has an exterior of sandstone and glass. The interiors are decidedly ornate, with tall columns, detailed cornices, moldings, carved fireplaces and more. The home has large windows that ensure a great view of the lake, and by night, it glows a soft yellow-orange from the outside. Additional amenities include an office, gym and several seating areas to enjoy the views.

Check out more photos of the listing below: