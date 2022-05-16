Quantcast
This $85 Million Home on Seattle’s Lake Washington Has a Marina for Your Boat and Seaplane

Currently the most expensive listing in Seattle, the estate also has a beach house, tennis court, staff housing and more.

Hunts Point Home Seattle Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

This palatial, $85 million estate is currently the most expensive listing in Seattle, and it certainly features enough amenities to warrant the title. It’s also got some pedigree: The seller is Bruce McCaw, brother of cell service billionaire Craig McCaw, who purchased the home In 1999 from renowned saxophonist Kenny G.

Located in the esteemed town of Hunts Point just outside the city, the home is shrouded in privacy thanks to the towering trees and hedges on either side. And once you step foot on the 4.3-acre property, it’s like being at your own private chateau. Sprawling manicured lawns, stone patios, a large in-ground pool, water fountains and gardens await. Even better, the place is located along 327 feet of no-bank shoreline on Lake Washington, the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the state, and is ideal for boating excursions.  

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The home is located on the shores of Lake Washington.  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

You can even land your very own seaplane here and park it at your private dock. While seaplanes are common in the region, a private dock for your ride is not. McCaw, a pilot, told the Puget Sound Business Journal that he designed the dock himself. It’s actually more of a private marina, as there is also space for a 150-foot yacht, jet skis and other boats.

In front of the dock, there’s a small sandy beach to plant an Adirondack chair or two and watch lake life in action, as well as a nearby beach house for easy lunches in the summer. The property is ripe for outdoor lovers, as there’s plenty of lawn space, a tennis court surrounded by tall pines, a pool with water features and a spa. There is also a staff house and a pool cabana. 

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The living room  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

The residence was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also designed homes for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg and Lisa Vanderpump. The opulent exterior is reminiscent of the mid-90s luxury home aesthetic, but is still unique compared to others in the area.

The ten-bedroom, five-bathroom home has an exterior of sandstone and glass. The interiors are decidedly ornate, with tall columns, detailed cornices, moldings, carved fireplaces and more. The home has large windows that ensure a great view of the lake, and by night, it glows a soft yellow-orange from the outside. Additional amenities include an office, gym and several seating areas to enjoy the views.

Check out more photos of the listing below:

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The custom dock for a seaplane, 150-foot yacht, jet skis and more.  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The two-story foyer  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

A sitting area overlooking the backyard  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

There’s plenty of lawn space adjacent to the pool and outdoor patios.  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The pool with water features  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The tennis court  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The window-lined gym  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

The wood-paneled library  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

Hunts Point Home Seattle

An aerial view of the home  Andrew Webb, Clarity NW Photography

