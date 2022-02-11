This $87 Million Beverly Hills Estate Moonlights as a European Palace in the Movies

An Italian palace. That’s what, to many, this $87 million palatial compound evokes.

It’s possible you’ve seen this home, or at least parts of it, before, as it’s been featured in more than 40 music videos (from the likes of Shakira and Bon Jovi), TV shows, movies and commercials. The European-inspired estate, located at 1420 Davies Drive in tony Beverly Hills, looks plucked out of the old country

But it’s actually situated on 7.8 acres atop an LA promontory accessed via a private, tree-lined driveway. The real magic begins when you step foot inside the grand, two-story foyer, with its impressive Imperial staircase. Ornate details, like carved wood detailing and 16th-century Venetian stained glass windows and doors,, are seen throughout the house.

In addition to its eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, the home has an industrial grade chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with double doors made from Venetian stained glass windows. There’s also a living room with a bar and fireplace, billiards room, a formal sitting room and a two-story library with a steel spiral staircase and a stained glass light fixtures.

However, it’s the primary suite that truly rivals that of a castle, with its luxe materials and multiple terraces. The suite has a massage room, dual closets, some of the best views in the house and a bathroom made of lapis stone.

The estate also an entertainer’s paradise, with a theater, ballroom and a wine cellar that looks like an 18th-century English saloon. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a reason to leave the grounds, as the property has nearly everything you’d ever need. Outside you’ll find a pool, spa, rose garden, putting green, fruit and vegetable garden, tennis court, koi pond and multiple al fresco living and dining areas. The home , which is located in a secure gated community, also has a gym and quarters for extra guests or staff.

“With its European grandeur, this castle on a hill is one of LA’s finest offerings,” says listing agent Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. “Its architecture, unlike the cookie-cutter spec homes we are used to seeing, brings a fresh breath of refinement to the LA market.”

Check out more images of the property below: