Inside a $9.5 Million Arizona Home Designed to Showcase Your Art Collection

If you spent your downtime last year researching rare artworks, then it may be time to snap up a new property with room for a budding collection. A just-listed home in Arizona promises to have plenty of wall space, as it was originally designed for a couple who collects. The luxe digs can now be yours—if you’ve got a spare $9.5 million.

The home is located in Paradise Valley, a Phoenix suburb that’s one of the state’s toniest areas. It cracked the top 50 of PropertyShark’s annual most expensive zip code list, no doubt in part due to affluent buyers fleeing cities in favor of more picturesque enclaves last year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the 9,000-square-foot residence was originally designed for art collectors Bill and Ilene Smith. It was purchased by Matthew Boland, an interior designer, in 2019, who was drawn to it as a place to showcase his own personal gallery.

What makes it so great for the artistic set? A wide hallway runs across the home that can double as a spacious gallery, and museum-quality lighting from Erco has already been installed. The surrounding views of Camelback Mountain provide a serene backdrop.

The four-bedroom home has plenty of outdoor areas that take full advantage of Arizona’s year-round warm climate too. There’s a 75-foot lap pool on the property, as well as a smaller one on the opposite end of the grounds. For entertaining, there are multiple seating and dining areas as well as a fire pit. A fountain near the home office makes for a tranquil WFH environment.

As an added bonus, Boland recently bought the piece of land next door, so that’s included with purchase. It’s about one acre altogether, with a 3,000-square-foot home. You can renovate it and use it as a guest residence for visiting friends and family or scrap the whole thing and put a tennis court or garage there instead. Buyer’s choice.

Joan Levinson of Realty One Group holds the listing.

