This $9.5 Million South Florida Equestrian Compound Comes With Its Own Soccer Pitch

This 7.5-acre estate in Southwest Ranches, Florida, perched on the eastern edge of the everglades near Fort Lauderdale, is just as outdoor-centric as it is design-focused. Located at 6201 Melaleuca Road, the 5,183-square-foot residence is covered in wisteria and ivy and reminiscent of a country estate. Inside, however, the home boasts a stunning, modern design fusing natural woods and stones with steel and glass elements.

The floors connect via an incredible floating glass staircase, which makes the home feel like a jewel box, while an open concept floor plan creates a spacious environment. There are nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the main residence and guest apartment, both of which recently underwent a modern renovation. The two-bedroom guest apartment is ideal for older kids, or it can be used as a space for friends or even children of empty nesters with families of their own.

Each generously sized bedroom is awash in natural light, but it’s the primary suite that steals the show. Designed to be like a private apartment in its own wing on the first floor, the bedroom opens directly onto the lush grounds and has its own seating area, impressive walk-in closet and large bathroom.

The gourmet kitchen—with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops, an island with a breakfast bar, integrated refrigerator and oven and a built-in bar, all covered in custom neutral wood—s the ultimate gathering spot and undoubtedly the heart of the home. It’s perfect for entertaining, but also a great place for the family to gather and reconnect. The entire home is also great for those who love art, as there is plenty of wall space for large-format pieces and room for beautiful sculptures to add some bright color to the futuristic-style house.

The outdoor space is really what will draw buyers. The sprawling grounds are manicured to perfection and lined with trees and plants. By night, the outside pathways and trees are illuminated by lights so you can easily navigate the expansive backyard. There is a large infinity-edge pool with a hot tub and water features, tennis courts, a soccer pitch and several pergolas. Florida is a popular equestrian hub, and those with horses will appreciate the state-of-the-art sand equestrian rink and 10 large horse stalls.

“There are two separate lush pergolas, one with a one-of-a-kind stamped metal piece by Michael Penalis, a firewood pizza oven, hibachi grill and wine fridge,” says listing agent Chad Bishop with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “They serve as the perfect hangout spot for family and friends.”

